Australian Albums: Olivia Rodrigo Spends Sixth Week At No 1 - Noise11.com

Olivia Rodrigo’s “SOUR” album remains for a sixth week atop the Australian Album Charts.

“SOUR” also occupies the No.1 spot in New Zealand (6th week), Canada (5th week) and returns to the top in America (2nd overall week), and is down to No.2 in England after three broken weeks at the top there. It’s the first album to achieve a six week run since Post Malone’s third album “Hollywood’s Bleeding” (from 16th of Sept., 2019) and the longest continual run by a Female artist since Lady Gaga’s ten weeks stretch with the soundtrack to “A Star is Born” (10 of 11 overall weeks from the 29th of Oct., 2018) {although Billie Eilish did notch up seven weeks at No.1, it was spread over six separate runs at the top).

The album might not make it another week, as a new Jimmy Barnes album was issued on Friday, so he could log his 13th No.1 locally next week (making him one shy of The Beatles 14 #1’s). But for this week the highest new entry of five consecutive debuts is at No.2, the sixth studio album for U.S. rapper Tyler, the Creator called “Call Me if You Get Lost”, which has three songs within the Top 50 singles chart this week. All six of his albums have now lodged within the Top 100, five within the Top 20, and now this becomes his third Top 10 album in Australia after “Flower Boy” (LP#4, HP-8, late July 2017) and his last set “Igor” (LP#5, HP-3, late May 2019), so by coming in at No.2 here this week, this new set is his highest charted album here (it also debuted at No.2 in New Zealand).

The third studio album and now first Top 10 entry for U.S. female singer and rapper Doja Cat called “Planet Her” enters at No.3 this week, with the set containing four current Top 50 singles (two former entries and two new entries). Her second album “Hot Pink” was her first to chart here, reaching No.19 on March 16th, 2020, having first charted from Nov. 18th, 2019, while it currently sits at No.46 this week. This album also mirrors the No.3 position of her current Top 10 singles chart entry “Kiss Me More” which just finished a six week broken peak of No.2.

Three Australian acts make up the remainder of the new entries this week, with two Melbourne acts and a Brisbane twin duo. At No.4 is Melbourne jazz-funk band Hiatus Kaiyote and their third release called “Mood Valiant”, which becomes their first Top 10 entry and second overall album chart appearance, as their 2015 set “Choose Your Weapon” (LP#2) made it to No.22 in May of that year. The other Melbourne act are the rock band The Murlocs with their fifth studio album called “Bittersweet Demons”, coming in at No.6, which also becomes their first Top 10 placement, but their third Top 20 entry after “Old Locomotive” (LP#3, HP-15, August 2017) and “Manic Candid Episode” (LP#4, HP-16, April 2019). This new album for The Murlocs also managed a No.54 debut on the English Albums chart this week too.

The fifth and final new entry to talk about occurs at No.5, and it’s the fifth studio album for The Veronicas entitled “Human”, which comes only five weeks after their fourth album “Godzilla” debuted and peaked at No.7 (7th of June, 2021), with that album sitting at No.79 last week. So this new set retains their Top 10 streak, becoming their fifth overall Top 10 album in Australia, with this new album containing the former chart entries “On Your Side” (HP-19, 2016) and “Think of Me” (HP-70, 2019). The four remaining albums within the Top 10 this week are made up of “Future Nostalgia” for Dua Lipa (4 to No.7), Pink’s “All I Know So Far: Setlist” (3 to No.8), “Justice” for Justin Bieber (5 to No.9) and The Weeknd with “The Highlights” (7 to No.10).

UP:

TOP 20: no rising albums this week.

TOP 30: Taylor Swift has three albums within the Top 30 this week, but only one rises in “folklore” which is back up two spots to No.23. The Juice WRLD set “Legends Never Die” and the Queen soundtrack for ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ are both back up three places to No.25 and No.30 respectively. With a new Ed Sheeran single debuting at No.1 this week, he has massive leaps for two of his older albums, with his last studio set “No.6 Collaborations Project” leaping back up thirty-three spots to land at No.29 this week, with the album last making a Top 30 appearance on January 18th of this year.

TOP 40: The INXS collection “Very Best of” rises back up three to No.31, Post Malone’s “Hollywood’s Bleeding” is up four to No.37, followed by the second Ed leaping album this week in his second set “x (Multiply)”, which halves its position from last week by jumping thirty-eight places to land at No.38, with this album last being within the Top 40 on August 26th, 2019, while it did also land two weeks at No.42 and No.46 from January 11th of this year.

TOP 50: The soundtrack for ‘The Greatest Showman’ rebounds five spots to No.43, followed by the 42 week Top 100 running entry (and second Top 50 week) collection for Pitbull and his “Greatest Hits”, which is up two places to a new peak of No.44, with the final rising album within the fifty being Doja Cat’s “Hot Pink”, which is up three to No.46, possibly due to her new album coming in at No.3 this week.

DOWN:

TOP 20: Four of the five albums to leave the Top 10 this week land within the Top 20, the first of which is The Kid Laroi’s mixtape and EP (HP-1×1, WI10-29a) which drops three spots to No.11, followed by Harry Styles’ “Fine Line” (HP-1×3, WI10-72a), dipping two places to No.12. Pop Smoke and his posthumous album “Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon” (HP-1×1, WI10-36a) falls four to No.13 and the Polo G set “Hall of Fame” (HP-3, WI10-2) drops nine spots to No.15. All of the Top 20 contains dropping albums this week, with five place slides occuring for Amy Shark and “Cry Forever” and the Billie Eilish set “When We All Fall Asleep…” down to No.16 and No.17 respectively, while there’s a four place drop to No.18 for Luke Combs second album “What You See is What You Get”.

TOP 30: Two of the three Top 30 Taylor Swift albums drop down this week in “evermore” (20 to No.27) and right after it “1989” (27 to No.28), while there’s also a seven place slide to No.26 for the current J. Cole album “The Off-Season”.

TOP 40: The latest Maroon 5 studio album “Jordi” drops ten places to land at No.33, the biggest decline within this chart region.

TOP 50: Spacey Jane’s “Sunlight” set falls nine places to No.41, whilst also down nine is the ‘Hamilton’ cast recording to No.48, followed by two bigger falls for the BTS “The Best” set (31 to No.49) and the fifth and final Top 10 dropout, last weeks No.2 returned album for Nick Cave and Warren Ellis called “Carnage” (HP-2, WI10-1), which plummets forty-eight places to land at No.50. Other big drops out of the Top 50 occur for Fear Factory (#15), Crowded House (#24), Migos (#26) and the F9 soundtrack (#29).

FURTHER NEW ENTRY:

* #42 (LP#4) – Below by Beartooth (Red Bull Records) is the fourth studio album for the American hardcore punk band and now their third to chart in Australia after “Aggressive” (LP#2, HP-18, June 2016) and then “Disease” (LP#3, HP-66, October 2018).

*ARIA Chart info is based on sales for the week from the 25th of June to the 1st of July, 2021.

Written, Compiled and Researched by Gavin Ryan.

