Australian Albums: Spacey Jane 'Here Comes Everybody' Debuts At No 1 - Noise11.com

Local act Spacey Jane rockets to No.1 with their second album “Here Comes Everybody”, their first chart topping album.

“Here Comes Everybody” (AWAL/Inertia) becomes the 952nd No.1 Album in Australia (1965 to 2022), the 803rd for ARIA (1983 to 2022), the 587th to debut in the top spot, the 21st No.1 Album for 2022, and the first for the record label AWAL.

Spacey Jane saw their debut album “Sunlight” debut and peak at No.2 106 weeks ago on June 22nd, 2020, logging two initial weeks within the Top 10 and then a further solo week on it’s one year anniversary it shot back to No.6 thanks to a limited edition vinyl release, while this week that album is the No.7 selling vinyl album and their new set “Here Comes Everybody” is the No.1 vinyl seller.

This is now the seventh album with the word ‘here’ in its title at No.1, while only the second ‘comes’ and the first for an ‘everybody’. The new No.1 Album is also the eighth for 2022 by an Australian Act and the 273rd overall by a local performer, while Spacey Jane become the 131st Aussie Act (solo male or female, duo or group) to land a No.1 Album, plus they’re also the 71st Australian Group to hit the albums summit, while their album is the 417th by a Group (local or overseas) to make it to No.1 (eighth also for 2022). Plus with Spacey Jane taking over from Jimmy Barnes at the top of the ARIA Album Charts, it’s the second time for 2022 that a local act has overthrown another local artist from the top spot, back in Feb-March we had three in a row from Huskii (Feb 21st), Midnight Oil (Feb 28th) and then Gang of Youths (March 7th).

The battle for the No.1 spot this week was won by Spacey Jane, but what potentially could’ve been the new No.1 is the third album for Luke Combs titled “Growin’ Up”, which lands at No.2 this week, becoming his third Top 10 Album in Australia after “What You See Ain’t Always What You Get” (HP-1, Nov. 18th, 2019) and “This One’s For You” (issued June 2017, first Top 10 placement at No.8 on June 11th, 2018, then HP-7 on March 25th, 2019, then third and final Top 10 week on May 25th, 2020 at No.9), with those two albums rising up to sit back-to-back at No.27 and No.28 respectively. The album’s third single “The Kind of Love We Make” is up to a new peak of No.22 this week, while the album’s first chart entry was “Doin’ This” (HP-91, Nov. 22nd, 2021).

Remaining a non-mover at No.3 on both the single and album charts this week is Harry Styles, as his third album “Harry’s House” doesn’t move from it’s No.3 spot, while the set is also the No.4 selling vinyl album too, after which the new U.S. and Canadian No.1 Album for Drake with “Honestly, Nevermind” is here down two spot to No.4 after it’s entry here last week at No.2.

The No.3 vinyl this week is for the new entry at No.5 for local Sydney hardcore act SPEED with their second EP and first chart entry “Gang Called Speed”, which is followed by a No.6 debut for the tenth studio album for Chris Brown called “Breezy”, which becomes his eighth Top 10 Album in Australia, with his last being “Indigo” (HP-3, July 2019).

Olivia Rodrigo’s “SOUR” is down two spots to No.7, while the album rebounds 37 to No.8 on the vinyl sales chart thanks to a limited colour edition of the album being issued. The fifth and final Top 10 debut this week comes in at No.8, the second studio album for Conan Gray called “Superache”, which becomes his first Top 10 Album in Australia, as his debut album “Kid Krow” entered and peaked at No.26 on March 30th, 2020. “The Highlights” for The Weeknd remains stable at No.9, logging its 47th week within the Top 10, after which is Ed Sheeran’s “= (Equals)” set, down four places to No.10 and scoring it’s 33rd week within the ten.

UP:

There are more non-movers within the Top 50 than rising albums this week, with six stable entries and five climbing sets. XXXTentacion’s doco soundtrack “Look at Me” remains at No.17, with the two aforementioned Luke Combs albums at No.27 and No.28 being the first albums to climb up the chart. A massive vinyl surge for the just issued “ReWiggled” covers album by The Wiggles sees it leap back into the Top 100 at No.31 (LW-443), with it being the No.2 selling vinyl of the week.

Taylor Swift’s “Lover” rises back up four places to No.37, while a No.15 vinyl chart debut this week sees the recent Machine Gun Kelly album “Mainstream Sellout” zoom back up 54 spots to land at No.47 this week.

DOWN:

Four of the five Top 10 dropouts this week land within the Top 20; down seven places to No.11 is the BTS collection “Proof” (HP-1, WI10-2), followed by a two place decline to No.12 for Doja Cat’s “Planet Her” (HP-2, WI10-50a), the recent Post Malone set “Twelve Carat Toothache” (HP-2, WI10-3) halves its position from last week and drops seven spots to No.14, while last weeks No.1 Album entry for Jimmy Barnes and his “Soul Deep 30” (HP-1, WI10-1) set falls seventeen places to land at No.18, with the fifth and final departure being the Chris Cheney set “The Storm Before the Calm”, which leaves the Top 50 from it’s No.8 entry position.

Harry Styles’ “Fine Line” declines four spots to No.15, while his self-titled set drops two to No.36 (No.13 vinyl), both Billie Eilish sets dip, with ‘Sleep’ down five to No.29 and her “Happier than Ever” falls ten spots to No.41, it’s first time out of the Top 40 in it’s 48 weeks of charting. The same too for Justin Bieber’s “Justice” set, leaving the Top 30 for the first time (in 67 weeks) and down seven spots to No.32, followed by a seventeen place slump to No.33 for Vance Joy’s latest “In Our Own Sweet Time”.

Pop Smoke’s “Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon” album is racking up it’s two-years on the chart this week (104 weeks), and is down three to No.35, while Drake’s “Certified Lover Boy” slumps back down thirteen places to No.40 (it’s lowest chart position too), while the latest Jack Harlow set “Come Home the Kids Miss You” also falls thirteen spots, down to No.43. One Taylor Swift album is stable this week (“1989” at No.26), while she drops down with “Red (TsV)” (35 to No.38), “folklore” (40 to No.49) and “Reputation” (42 to No.50), while the ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ soundtrack free-falls eleven places to land at No.48 this week.

FURTHER NEW ENTRIES:

* #13 (LP#11) – Closure / Continuation by Porcupine Tree (Porcupine Ltd/Sony UK) is the eleventh studio album and now third Top 100 entry in Australia for the English act, and also their highest charted after “The Incident” (LP-10, HP-5, Sept 2009) and “Fear of a Blank Planet” (LP-9 HP-66, April 2007). This is their first new material in almost thirteen years and it becomes their first English Top 10 entry by landing at No.2 there this week, while it also enters at No.1 in both Germany (1st Top 10 entry) and The Netherlands (2nd Top 10 entry).

* #22 (S/T) – ELVIS Soundtrack (RCA) is the music from the recently released Baz Luhrmann production of Elvis Presley’s life story, with the albums lead single “Vegas” by Doja Cat hitting a new peak of No.5 this week locally, while the album’s 36 tracks contain many Elvis originals, the set also includes songs by Eminem, Diplo, Swae Lee, Kacey Musgraves, Maneskin, Stevie Nicks, Chris Isaak, Denzel Curry and Jack White.

* #30 (LP#1) – Give or Take by Giveon (Not So Fast/Epic) is the debut studio album for the American singer-songwriter, plus his second chart entry, as he previously charted with “When it’s All Said and Done… Take Time” which was a compilation of his first two EP’s, that set debuted and peaked at No.32 on March 22nd, 2021.

* #42 (LP#5) – Otherness by Alexisonfire (Dine Alone) is also the first new material in 13 years from the Canadian post-hardcore act, as they last charted this week in 2009 (June 30th) with their fourth album (and highest charted) “Old Crows / Young Cardinals” (HP-17), with their first entry coming via their third album “Crisis” (HP-7, 4th Sept., 2006).

* #45 (TV S/T) – Stranger Things Season 4 TV Soundtrack (Sony Music) is the sixteen track compilation of 80’s songs used in the recent first part of Season 4 from the Netflix series, while the expanded edition of the album was issued on July 1st with six extra tracks, thus the album might rise again next week, as also screened this past week was the second half of the streamed series four. The current No.1 single for Kate Bush is featured on the album, as “Running Up That Hill” logs a third week at the top, while the set also contains 80’s era classics from Falco, Journey, Talking Heads, Dead or Alive, Musical Youth and Baltimora, plus further pre-80’s classics from Kiss, The Beach Boys, The Cramps, The Surfaris, Ricky Nelson, Louis Armstrong and Ella Fitzgerald, while the expanded edition has songs from James Taylor. Rick Derringer, Moby, Metallica and Siouxsie & The Banshees.

HP = Highest Position

LW = Last Week

WI10 – Weeks in Top 10

No Albums certifications this week.

*ARIA Chart info is based on sales for the week from the 24th to the 30th of June, 2022.

Written, Compiled and Researched by Gavin Ryan.

Noise11.com

Gavin Ryan reports with thanks to Australian-Charts.com

