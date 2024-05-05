Slipknot Announce New Member Eloy Casagrande - Noise11.com

Brazilian drummer Eloy Casagrande has been officially announced as the new member of Slipknot replacing Jay Weinberg.

Casagrande was formerly with Sepultura. He joined Sepultura in 2011 and left in February 2024. In his time with Sepultura, the band recorded the three albums ‘The Mediator Between Head and Hands Must Be The Heart’ (2013), ‘Machine Messiah’ (2017) and ‘Quadra’ (2020).

Casagrande played his first show with Slipknot on 25 April, 2024 at Pappy & Harriet’s Palace in California.

Weinberg joined Slipknot in 2014. He was fired from the band in November 2023. Weinberg played on the Slipknot albums ‘.5: The Gray Chapter’ (2014), ‘Day of the Gusano’ (live album) (2017), ‘We Are Not Your Kind’ (2019), ‘The End So Far’ (2022) and the ‘Adderall’ EP (2023).

He is now the drummer for Infectious Grooves and Suicidal Tendencies.

