 Australian Albums: The Wiggles Are Number One - Noise11.com
The Wiggles Rewiggled

Australian Albums: The Wiggles Are Number One

by Gavin Ryan on March 20, 2022

in News,Noise Pro

The Wiggles land their first No.1 Album in Australia this week as their double album compilation and covers album “ReWiggled” debuts at the top of the ARIA Albums Chart.

“ReWiggled” (ABC Music) becomes the 940th No.1 Album in Australia (1965 to 2022), the 791st for ARIA (1983 to 2022), the 576th to debut at No.1, the eighth No.1 for this year and seventh for the ABC record label, having previously seen five ‘Like a Version’ album go to the top from 2013 to 2017 (Volumes 9, 10, 11, 12 and 13), while their only other non-compilation to hit the top was Lee Kernaghan’s “Spirit of the ANZACS” (4 weeks from March 30th, 2015).

The double sets two albums contain a thirteen track albums of classic Wiggles songs covered by local Australian act like Spacey Jane, San Cisco, DZ Deathrays, Custard and Dami Im among them, with twelve of the 13 acts having never previously had a No.1 album, (only Dami has), while the second album contains fourteen classic songs covered by The Wiggles, from Queen, Fatboy Slim, Melanie, AC/DC, Rihanna, Blondie and The Rolling Stones among them, including their first ever Top 10 single “Elephant” (HP-10, January 31st, 2022) originally by Tame Impala.

The Wiggles set “ReWiggled” is their 57th studio album, and now their first No.1 set, having previously peaked as high as No.3 with two albums; “Nursery Rhymes 2” (March 2018) and their second best of set “We’re All Fruit Salad: The Wiggles’ Greatest Hits” (March 2021), those two albums also being their only Top 10 entries, thus this new set becomes their third Top 10 overall. The word ‘wiggle’ has never appeared in a No.1 album title before, and this new chart-topping album becomes the fourth by an Australian Act to hit the top this year after Huskii, Midnight Oil (both in February) and Gang of Youths (March 7th). Overall this is the 269th No.1 Album by Aussie act (solo male, female, duo or group), and The Wiggles becomes the 129th Australian Act to hit No.1, the 70th Australian Group, and the album becomes the 413th by a Group (local or overseas) to make it to the top.

The No.2 entry this week is the fourth studio album for English artist Rex Orange County called “Who Cares?”, which enters at No.1 in both his home country of England and New Zealand, and also comes in at No.2 in Ireland. The set becomes his third albums chart entry in Australia, and his second Top 10/5 entry, as his last album “Pony” debuted and peaked at No.4 in early November of 2019. Entering at No.3 is the fifth studio album for Swedish rock band Ghost called “IMPERA”, also becoming their third chart entry and second Top 10, as their last set “Prequelle” hit No.7 in June of 2018, making this new entry their highest charted locally.

Last week’s No.1 Album in the ‘Encanto’ soundtrack drops back down three spots to No.4, while it remains at the top in both The U.S.A. (9th week) and Canada (7th week), and the current Irish No.1 Album in “SOUR” for Olivia Rodrigo is here down three spots to No.5, followed by a one place dip to No.6 for the Doja Cat set “Planet Her”.

The fourth and final Top 10 (and Top 50) debut for this week is the tenth studio album, and first new material in twelve years, for Australian group Hoodoo Gurus called “Chariots of the Gods”, which lands first week at No.7, becoming their fifth Top 10 Album in Australia, and their first since 1994’s “Crank” (LP#6) hit No.2 in late February of 1994, while all up this is their fifteenth Top 100 entry (10 studios and 5 compilations). Ed Sheeran announced his March 2023 Australian tour this past week, with ticket sales starting this coming week (march 23rd), thus his latest album “= (Equals)” is only down one spot to No.8, followed by The Weeknd’s compilation “The Highlights”, dipping three to No.9, and Adele’s “30” drops two places to land at No.10.

UP:
Maroon 5’s “Singles Collection” is again back to it’s recent highest peak of No.14 for a second time (Feb. 28th, 2022 was the other), moving back up two places this week to be the only rising albums within the Top 20, while Ed Sheeran’s “÷ (Divide)” and Harry Styles’ “Fine Line” are the two non-movers within the twenty at No.17 and No.19 respectively.
Both Luke Combs albums rise back up, with his second set up one spot to No.25 and his first moving three to No.28. Taylor’s only upward move this week is a one place rise to No.27 with her long running “1989” set, while her “Reputation” is stable at No.41.
Nirvana this week have a Top 30 single called “Something in the Way” from ‘The Batman’ film, thus the tracks’ parent album “Nevermind” rises up to No.32 this week, while the end of the month will see the release on DVD and BluRay of the ‘Sing 2’ film, which this week sees it’s soundtrack rise back up eleven spots to No.34.
This week the ABC screened a Freddie Mercury documentary about his tribute concert in 1992, and that in turn has helped the Queen biopic soundtrack for ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ to jump back up eleven places to No.42, with the last significant rise being a seven place move back into the Top 50 for the Coldplay live album “Live in Buenos Aires”, to No.47. The album has been charting for 135 weeks within the Top 100 since it first debuted in mid December of 2018, but this is only it’s fourth week within the Top 50, having last been within the fifty on May 7th, 2021 at No.45.

DOWN:
Three of the four Top 10 dropouts land within the Top 50 this week, with the smallest departure being for the Dua Lipa set “Future Nostalgia” (HP-1×2, WI10-60a), down two spots to No.11, followed by the Gang of Youths recent No.1 set “angel in realtime” (HP-1, WI10-2) falling eight places to No.12, while last week’s surge for The Foo Fighters “Greatest Hits” after their one-off live show here, is this week back down thirteen spots to No.23, with the fourth dropout being Missy Higgins’ “Total Control” set (LW-3) falling into the lower fifty.
Of the five Taylor Swift albums within the Top 50, three fall, and two of them drop six places each, with “Red (TsV)” down to No.18 and “folklore” dropping to No.30, while her third decline occurs for “Lover”, down one to No.33. Drake’s “Certified Lover Boy” dips two places to No.29 and is the first of two new sales certifications this week, now Gold (●) in sales.
Midnight Oil’s latest set “Resist” tumbles down twenty-one places to No.36, followed by an eight place fall to No.37 for the ‘Euphoria’ TV soundtrack, which had spent the past three weeks at it’s peak of No.29. The XXXTentacion set “?” drops back down five places to No.45 and is cracking it’s four-year chart anniversary (208 weeks), having only ever left the Top 100 chart for one week since debuting on March 26th, 2018.Further declines occur with “AM” for The Arctic Monkeys (37 to No.48) and “DONDA” for Kanye West (36 to No.49), while the Lewis Capaldi debut set “Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extant” leaves the Top 50 for only the second time in 2022, and is newly certified as ▲Platinum in sales.

No Further New Entries.

*ARIA Chart info is based on sales for the week from the 11th to the 17th of March, 2022.

Written, Compiled and Researched by Gavin Ryan.

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Gavin Ryan reports with thanks to Australian-Charts.com

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Rex Orange County
Rex Orange County Has The Number One Album in the UK

Rex Orange County scores his first-ever UK Number 1 album with Who Cares?, beating off tough competition from Swedish rockers Ghost. 

2 days ago
Ella Fence photo by Shirley Lam
Australia’s Ella Fence Covers Kiss ‘I Was Made For Loving You’

Australia’s Ella Fence has totally reconstructed the Kiss classic ‘I Was Made For Loving You’.

3 days ago
Mike Campbell
Mike Campbell Activates Dirty Knobs With A Slice of Heartbreakers

Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs are a touring thing. The former Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers guitarist is taking the Dirty Knobs on the road for a North American tour and there is a healthy amount of Heartbreakers in the setlist.

3 days ago
Sam Smith plays the Town Hall in Melbourne at an intimate show put on by iHeart Radio, KiisFM and Optus Yes. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Sam Smith Is Working On His Next Album

Sam Smith is recording a new album. Smith has not released a record since 'Love Goes' at the end of 2020, but has reportedly been back in the studio and is "enjoying" creating what is said to be a "surprise" for fans.

4 days ago
Chris Cheney The Storm Before The Calm
Chris Cheney Reveals Details of His Debut Solo Album ‘The Storm Before The Calm’

Chris Cheney of The Living End will release his debut solo album ‘The Storm Before The Calm’ in June.

5 days ago
Ed Sheeran photo by Ros O'Gorman
Ed Sheeran To Tour Australia and New Zealand In 2023

Ed Sheeran will return to Australia and New Zealand in 2023.

5 days ago
Motor Sister
Meat Loaf’s Daughter Pearl Aday And Her Husband Scott Ian of Anthrax Are Motor Sister

Motor Sister is a serious rock act. It should be, singer Pearl Aday is the daughter of Meat Loaf and wife of Scott Ian of Anthrax. Scott is the band’s guitarist, John Tempesta of White Zombie and The Cult is on drums, Joey Vera of Armoured Saint plays bass and Jim Wilson of Mother Superior is also a singer and guitarist for this band.

6 days ago