Australian Albums: Tones And I 'Welcome to the Madhouse' is No 1 - Noise11.com

The tenth Australian No.1 Album for 2021 occurs this week for Tones and I with her debut studio album “Welcome to the Madhouse”.

“Welcome to the Madhouse” (Bad Batch thru Sony) becomes the 919th No.1 Album in Australia (1965 to 2021), the 769th for ARIA (1983 to 2021), the 555th to debut at the top of the Album Charts, the 19th No.1 for 2021 and the first for her record label ‘Bad Batch’.

This is now the second Albums Chart entry for Tones and I, as she took her EP “The Kids are Alright” to No.3 upon entry in September of 2019, and this week in 2019 she was sitting at No.10 on the singles chart with her second entry “Dance Monkey”, which would become a No.1 song for 24 weeks from August 5th, 2019. This new album contains the singles “Cloudy Day” (TW/HP-31), Fly Away” (TW-50, HP-6) and “Won’t Sleep” (HP-77, May 24th).

As I mentioned at the start, this is the tenth Australian No.1 Album for 2021 (11th if you want to include Barry Gibb from January), but it’s also the 261st by an Australian Act, and Toni becomes the 124th Australian Act to hit the top spot locally (both solo, duo, group, male or female), Plus she is also the 144th Solo Female Artist to make it to No.1 (7th for 2021) (local or overseas), plus the 17th Australian Female Solo Artist to land a chart-topping album. This is also the first time that the words ‘Welcome’ and ‘Madhouse’ have appeared in a No.1 album title, with the only two other ‘Mad’ albums at the top being for The Weeknd and “Beauty Behind the Madness” (7th Sep., 2015 1 week) and the Matchbox 20 set “Mad Season” (29th May, 2005, 5 broken weeks).

After regaining a seventh week at No.1 last week, the Olivia Rodrigo album “SOUR” drops back to No.2, while the album remains at the top in New Zealand (9th consecutive week), Canada (8th week) and the U.S.A. (4th week). And after three weeks of sitting at No.3, Doja Cat’s “Planet Her” album drops back down two places to No.5.

Two albums debut within the above two sets, and one more after them, as John Mayer sees his eighth studio album “Sob Rock” enter at No.3, becoming his seventh Top 5 and Top 10 album plus also his tenth overall to chart (8 studio, 2 live), plus it’s also now his second album to peak at No.3, as his fourth set “Battle Studies” (Nov. 2009) also debuted and peaked at this spot. After this is a No.4 entry for the second album and second posthumous release for U.S. rapper Pop Smoke called “Faith”, with this past week he would’ve turned 22 years old (July 20th). The album features three new entries to the Top 50 this week, and the set now becomes his second Top 5 album after his “Shoot for the Stars” album hit No.1 on July 13th, 2020 and this week sits at No.11. The album features a slew of guest acts like Kanye West, Dua Lipa, Pusha T, Chris Brown, Rick Ross, 21 Savage, Lil’ Tjay, Pharrell, Kid Cudi and Kodak Black among them.

The new UK No.1 album is by British rapper KSI and is called “All Over the Place”, with the set landing first week on the charts here at No.6 this week, two places lower than his late May 2020 debut album “Dissimulation” (HP-4) achieved, with the set featuring his current No.41 single “Holiday” (HP-24), and again this album has a heap of guest acts like Future, 21 Savage, Polo G, Anne-Marie, Craig David, Digital Farm Animals, Bugzy Malone and Lil’ Durk. The remainder of the Top 10 consists of a five place fall to No.7 for the latest Jimmy Barnes album “Flesh and Blood”, “Future Nostalgia” for Dua Lipa (5 to No.8), the one-year charted Kid Laroi second mixtape “F**k Love: Savage” (8 to No.9), with his third F**k Love” set dropping on Friday (23rd July), and falling four places to No.10 is Justin Bieber’s “Justice”, both of the two previous acts (JB & Kid) are sitting at No.1 on the singles chart for a second week in both Australia and New Zealand, plus debuting at No.1 in Canada this past week with “Stay”.

UP:

TOP 20: With a new Pop Smoke album debuting at No.4, his first posthumous set “Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon” is back up two places to No.11, with the only two other rising albums being for Billie Eilish (16 to No.15, her second album is out next Friday the 30th of July) and Luke Combs’ second set “What You See is What You Get” (18 to No.17).

TOP 30: Only two albums climb within this chart region, “Rumours” for Fleetwood Mac up two to No.22 and Taylor Swift with “evermore”, rising four spots to No.23.

TOP 40: Two older 100+ week albums rise within the Top 40, “?” for XXXTentacion (38 to No.35, 175 weeks in the T100) and the self-titled Harry Styles album (43 to No.38, 135th T100 week).

TOP 50: Of the four climbing albums, three rise from below the Top 50, with the Pitbull “Greatest Hits” (HP-40) set back up one place to No.45, followed by a jump of sixteen spots to No.46 for “AM” by The Arctic Monkeys, and then “Hot Pink” for Doja Cat (53 to No.48) and “Astroworld” by Travis Scott (51 to No.49).

DOWN:

TOP 20: Two of the four Top 10 dropouts land within the Top 20 this week, down three spots to No.12 is The Weeknd’s collection “The Highlights” (HP-2, WI10-20a), and halving its position from last week by falling places to No.14 is “All I Know So Far: Setlist” (HP-2×2, WI10-8) for Pink, leaving the Top 10 for the first time in its nine week chart run.

TOP 30: Collections for Maroon 5 (20 to No.21) and Eminem (22 to No.26) drop down, while Taylor Swift’s second Top 30 entry is “folklore”, down one to No.27 and logging it’s one-year chart entry this week (52 weeks). Juice WRLD drops three places to No.28 with “Legends Never Die”, and tumbling fourteen spots to land at No.29 is the Tyler, the Creator set “Call Me if You Get Lost”.

TOP 40: Polo G sees a five place slump to No.33 with his “Hall of Fame” set, while there are six place slides to No.39 for “Lover” by Taylor Swift and No.40 for “Hollywood’s Bleeding” by Post Malone.

TOP 50: The INXS (37 to No.43) and Green Day (45 to No.47) collections drops down, while the two further Top 10 departures fall into the lower fifty this week, “Positive Rising: Part 2” for DZ Deathrays (HP-4, WI10-1) and “Friends in Danger” by Magic Dirt (HP-10, WI10-1), with further new entries from last week falling out of the fifty for Jess & Matt (#11), Cosmic Psychos (#19) and Vince Staples (#32).

FURTHER NEW ENTRIES:

* #19 (LP#4) – Hotel Surrender by Chet Faker (Detail Records/BMG) is the second Chet Faker and fourth overall album release for Nick Murphy, as his debut Chet set “Built on Glass” went to No.1 for two weeks from late April, 2014, while overall this is his fifth chart entry (2 studio, 2 EP’s, 1 live set).

* #20 (LP#15) – Alone with Blues by Diesel (Bloodlines) is the fifteenth studio album for local artist, and it comes eleven months after his 14th set “Sunset Suburbia” (HP-10, Aug 2020) and overall this is his seventeenth albums chart entry (14 studio, 2 EP’s, 1 live album).

* #31 (LP#1) – Hail Satin by Dee Gees / Foo Fighters (Roswell/RCA) is a five track cover and five track live set from The Foo Fighters, issued especially for Record Store Day last weekend. As Dave Grohl (D.G.) is a Bee Gees fan and has previously covered a few of their songs live, he has covered their tracks “You Should Be Dancing”, “Tragedy”, “More Than a Woman”, “Night Fever” and their brother Andy Gibb’s solo track “Shadow Dancing”. Plus the second half of the set is five live recordings of songs from the Foo’s most recent studio album “Medicine at Midnight”.

*ARIA Chart info is based on sales for the week from the 16th to the 22nd of July, 2021.

Written, Compiled and Researched by Gavin Ryan.

