Australian Charts: AC/DC 'PWR/UP' Spends 3rd Week at No 1 - Noise11.com

AC/DC’s “Power Up” becomes the bands longest running No.1 Album locally, as it scores a third straight week at the top of the ARIA Albums Chart.



“Power Up” also becomes the equal-second longest running No.1 album of 2020, tying with the compilation album “Music from the Home Front”, which spent two weeks at the top on June 29th and July 6th, followed by a third week on September 14th, 2020. But AC/DC’s set has spent its three weeks at the top consecutively, while if it stays for another week it will equal Taylor Swift’s four weeks at No.1 during August with “folklore”.

AC/DC’s previous longest running No.1 was their late November 1992 two-week-running set “Live”, so this third week at the top for “Power Up” is their new longest running chart topping album in Australia, while they also move up on the list for ‘Accumulated Weeks at No.1: Albums (1965-2020) from 84th to now equal 77th, alongside The Hilltop Hoods (9 accumulated weeks from 6 No.1 Albums), while just ahead of them are Metallica (9 weeks from 7 #1’s) and Pearl Jam (9 weeks from 8 #1’s).



The two highest new entries this week are up next, and coming in at No.2 in “Unreleased (1998 – 2010)” by Powderfinger, containing ten previously unissued songs from their recording years, and it becomes the bands ninth Top 10 entry locally and their second for this year (2020), as the 20th Anniversary Edition of their 2000 album “Odyssey No.5” scored two separate weeks within the Top 10 this year in mid-September (#2) and late October (#10). This is also their fourth compilation album to chart and their second to reach No.2 as 2004’s “Fingerprints: The Best of 1994-2000” debuted and peaked at No.2 in early November of 2004.



The seventh studio album for Miley Cyrus called “Plastic Hearts” enters at No.3 this week, becoming her seventh Top 10 album in Australia (6 studios and 1 soundtrack) and this is her first albums chart entry since “She is Coming” made it to No.10 in June of 2019. The album contains three previously issued singles in “Midnight Sky” (TW-7), her cover of “Heart of Glass” and her second current chart entry “Prisoner” with Dua Lipa (TW-13).



The new No.1 album in both America and Canada this week is “BE” for BTS, which came in at No.2 here last week, and this week it dips two places to No.4. After that are three albums which climb back up this week, the expanded “folklore” album for Taylor Swift rises on spot to No.5, ARIA Award winner Guy Sebastian sees his current album “T.R.U.T.H.” rise back up three places to No.6 and the Harry Styles second album “Fine Line” is also up three spots to No.7.



Down one spot each are “Positions” by Ariana Grande and “F*ck Love”/”Savage (EP)” for The Kid Laroi to No.8 and No.9 respectively. Rising a massive fourteen places this week to land at No.10 is the latest album for Andrea Bocelli called “Believe”, which becomes his eighth Top 10 album in Australia, and is his first entry to the ten here this decade, his last album to reach this high was “Si”, which peaked at No.7 in early November of 2018.

UP:Bruce Springsteen rises four places to No.11 with his former No.1 set “Letter to You”, while the second Dua Lipa album “Future Nostalgia” rebounds thirteen places this week to No.12, thanks to it’s remix version being added to the original album as a double CD set as of last week. While Delta Goodrem has the highest placed Xmas album this week at No.13, right after it is the biggest selling seasonal set in Australia, Michael Buble’s “Christmas” (HP-1×14), which returned to the Top 50 last week at No.38, and rises twenty-four places this week to land at No.14, while the 1994 Mariah Carey set “Merry Christmas” leaps up twenty-seven spots to No.20 this week, and of the seven seasonal sets within the Top 50 this week, five rise in total, the others being for Human Nature (49 to No.31), John Farnham & Olivia Newton-John (56 to No.43) and Robbie Williams (82 to No.50).The documentary of Adam Lambert and Queen was re-screened on TV last week, and they rebound this week with “Live Around the World” (31 to No.22) and their No.2 1982 album this week in their first “Greatest Hits” (97 to No.37), with the only other climbing collection being Elton John’s “Diamonds” album, up ten places to No.29.Keith Urban rises back up six places to No.28 with “The Speed of Now Part 1”, after which the self titled Harry Styles first album rebounds twelve places to No.39. Machine Gun Kelly’s “Tickets to My Downfall” is up three spots to No.40, The Weeknd’s non-Grammy nominated album “After Hours” is up thirteen places to No.46, The Arctic Monkeys’ last album “AM” leaps back up thirty-three chart rungs to No.47 ahead of their new live album issued on Friday (Dec. 4th), and the Taylor Swift set “Lover” jumps back up eleven places to land at No.49.



DOWN:The three albums to leave the Top 10 this week all entered within it last week, first up is the Nick Cave entry “Idiot Prayer” (HP-5, WI10-1) which is down twenty-two spots to No.27, followed by Something for Kate with “The Modern Medieval” (HP-4, WI10-1) which tumbles down thirty-one places to No.35 and the Tim Minchin debut album “Apart Together” (HP-3, WI10-1) falls into the lower fifty this week, as too does new entries from last week for Skegss (#17), King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard (#21), Josh Groban (#26) and Megan Thee Stallion (#41).The two most recent new Xmas albums are both down this week for Delta Goodrem (11 to No.13) and Andre Rieu (19 to No.24), and last week’s rising album for Johnny Cash and The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra is back down seven spots this week to No.19. Last week Ed Sheeran fell to just one album within the Top 50, and this week his third set “÷ (Divide)” drops seven places to No.34. Last week’s new entry for Neil Diamond’s “Classic Diamonds” with the London Symphony Orchestra is this week down twenty-one spot to No.41, while last weeks returned and repackaged Pink Floyd live set “Delicate Sound of Thunder” falls thirteen places to No.48 and is newly certified 3x▲Platinum in sales.



FURTHER NEW ENTRIES:* #23 (EP#1) – No Way to Treat an Animal (EP) by Spacey Jane (AWAL/Inertia) is the debut EP for the Fremantle, W.A. band which was originally issued in 2017, and it makes its first chart appearance this week thanks to a recent first time vinyl release, and it’s their second albums chart entry for this year as their debut album “Sunlight” made it to No.2 in June and is still charting within the lower fifty now.

* #26 (LP#6) – What the Future Holds by Steps (BMG/ADA/Warner) is the sixth studio album for the British five piece act and their first in three and-a-half years, plus their fourth album to chart locally after “Tears on the Dancefloor” (LP#5, HP-46, late April 2017), and their first two albums “Step One” (LP#1, HP-5×2, peaked here September and October 1998) and “Steptacular” (LP#2, HP-25, late October, 1999).



* #36 (LP#11) – Cyr by The Smashing Pumpkins (Sumerian/ADA/Warner) is the eleventh studio album for the American act, plus their fourteenth entry in Australia (2 EP’s, 2 compilations, 10 albums), and their first Top 50 berth since 2012 “Oceania” made it to No.8, as in between were the sets called “Monuments to an Elegy” (HP-55, 2014) and “Shiny and Oh So Bright Vol.1” (HP-63, 2018).

Written, Compiled and Researched by Gavin Ryan.

http://www.australian-charts.com

Comments

comments