Australian Charts: BTS Map Of The Soul 7 Is The No 1 Album

The fourth studio album (in their native Korean tongue, seventh issued overall) for seven-piece South Korean boy band BTS called “Map of the Soul: 7” becomes their second No.1 placing in Australia this week as its debuts at the top of the ARIA Albums Chart.

“Map of the Soul: 7” for BTS is their overall seventh studio album (in either Japanese or Korean) and contains the tracks from their April 2019 No.1 EP “Map of the Soul: Persona” (TW-77), along with fifteen more tracks including this weeks Top 30 debuting song “On” (TW-29). The new No.1 becomes the 870th chart topping album in Australia (1965 to 2020), the 720th for ARIA (1983 to 2020), the 509th to debut at No.1 (since the first in 1976) and the second for the band and their record label Big Hit Entertainment.

The new set at the top is also the eighth No.1 album for 2020 (in the ninth chart week of the year), with the word ‘Map’ now scoring its second time in a No.1 album title, while the ‘Soul’ factor of times at the top rises to now seven, while as for the number “7” in a title, there were two sets previously, and one was at No.1 this week in 1975 and “Living in the 70’s” for Skyhooks, the other being the compilation for the 2000 Sydney Olympics “Music from the Opening Ceremony Games of the 27th Olympiad”. As BTS are the only previous Korean act to hit the top spot (North or South Korea) this is now their second at the summit, while the new No.1 set is also the 385th by a group (local or overseas) and this is now the fourth No.1 album in a row by a group after the preceding Tame Impala (24th of Feb), Green Day (17th of Feb) and Dune Rats (10th of Feb.), while next week it could be either Five Finger Death Punch, Northeast House Party or the new Rob Hirst and Jay O’Shea set.

There are five new entries into the Top 10 this week, four of which come in inside the top four, so new at No.2 is The Amity Affliction with “Everyone Loves You… Once You Leave Them”, which is the bands seventh studio album and now their seventh to chart and sixth Top 10 placing, while it breaks their streak of No.1 albums by coming in at No.2, as their four previous sets all entered at No.1, but with a quieter week of releases this week, it could climb to the top next week. This is followed by another local act in Polaris who see their second album “The Death of Me” come in at No.3, becoming their third overall entry (2 albums and 1 EP), plus their second Top 10 placing (but their new set is their highest charted), as their debut set “The Mortal Coil” debuted and peaked at No.6 in November of 2017.

The No.4 entry this week is the twelfth studio album for Black Sabbath lead singer Ozzy Osbourne called “Ordinary Man” (stylised as ØRD†NARY MAN), and this becomes his thirteenth albums chart entry (9 studios, 2 live sets and 2 compilations) since his first in March of 1984 in “Bark at the Moon” (LP#3, HP-94), while this is now his FIRST EVER Top 10 album in Australia as a solo artist, having never peaked previously higher than No.11 with his eleventh album “Scream” in 2010.

Last weeks No.1 entry for Tame Impala and “The Slow Rush” is down four places to No.5, followed by the Billie Eilish set “When We All Fall Asleep…” down three to No.6. The new No.1 album in both the U.S.A. and Canada is last weeks No.2 entry for Justin Bieber and “Changes”, which this week is down five places to No.5, followed by two more former No.1 sets in “Fine Line” for Harry Styles (5 to No.8) and the Eminem set “Music to Be Murdered by” (4 to No.9).

The fifth and final new entry to the ten comes in at No.10, the fifth studio album for Canadian female artist Grimes called “Miss Anthropocene” which becomes her first Top 10 placing in Australia and now her second overall entry, as her fourth set “Art Angels” debuted and peaked at No.30 in November of 2015, while this new album comes out 10 years (and five weeks) after her initial release “Geidi Primes” from January 2010.

UP:

* The first climbing album on the charts this week (apart from debuts) is the Doja Cat set “Hot Pink”, which this week rises five places to land at a new peak of No.29.

* After tumbling from No.4 to No.99 last week, this week recent tourist Michael Buble’s set “Love” rebounds sixty-six places to rise back up to No.33.

* After returning to the chart last week at No.57, this week the John Farnham collection “Greatest Hits” is up nine spots and lands at a new peak of No.48.

* Rick Astley and a-Ha are touring here together at the moment, and the debut album for a-Ha from 1985 in “Hunting High and Low” (HP-15, peaked July 1986) returns to the chart this week at No.49.

* Rapper Trippie Redd sees his latest set “A Love Letter to You 4” return to the chart at No.54.

* Thelma Plum’s “Better in Blak” set rises back up eleven places to No.64.

* Further returning albums this week are the previous BTS No.1 set in “Map of the Soul: Persona” (EP) (#77), “The Fame” for Lady Gaga (#92, possibly due to her new single dropping on Friday) and the man who just wrapped up the Australian-leg of his farewell tour, Elton John and “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road” (#95).

* The Weeknd has a new album out in three weeks, and it could be the new No.1 set by the end of March, and this week his two previous albums rise back up thanks to him having three songs (one a new entry, one a re-entry) within the Top 100 singles chart; he rises with “Beauty Behind the Madness” (85 to No.79) and his last studio album “Starboy” (89 to No.82).

* And another act with a new album due at the end of the month are 5 Seconds of Summer, who see their last studio set “Youngblood” rise back up nine spots to No.89 after returning to the chart last week.

DOWN:

* The five albums leaving the Top 10 this week are “Hollywood’s Bleeding” for Post Malone (HP-1, WI10-22a) down three to No.11; “Diamonds” for Elton John (HP-3, WI10-25a) dipping two to No.12; “Lover” for Taylor Swift” (HP-1, WI10-18a) dropping seven to No.13; leaving the Top 10 for the first time in its 33 weeks on the charts is the Ed Sheeran duets set “No.6 Collaborations Project” (HP-1, WI10-32) down five to No.14 and lastly is the soundtrack for “Bohemian Rhapsody’ (HP-1, WI10-30) falling nine spots to No.16 after last weeks return thanks to their national tour.

* Halsey drops down six spots to No.17 with her “Manic” album.

* The further soundtracks dropping this week are for ‘Frozen 2’ (14 to No.20, but the DVD & Blu-Ray comes out on this coming week in Australia, so it might rebound next week), ‘Birds of Prey’ (21 to No.41), ‘The Greatest Showman’ (33 to No.42), ‘Frozen’ (66 to No.78), ‘Moana’ (81 to No.87) and the set for ‘A Star is Born’ leaves from No.67 after 72 weeks upon the chart.

* Tones and I leaves the Top 20 for the first time with her debut EP “The Kids are Coming”, down this week five spots to No.21.

* Falling best of sets this week are for Queen (GH 18 to No.22, Platinum Collection 35 to No.53), Cold Chisel (19 to No.25), Paul Kelly (32 to No.50), Maroon 5 (42 to No.51), INXS (43 to No.58), Eminem (60 to No.63), Green Day (54 to No.68), The Wiggles (63 to No.70), Jason DeRulo (83 to No.91) and The Foo Fighters (96 to No.99).

* Three weeks ago Green Day debuted at No.1 with “Father of All…”, which this week drops down twenty-three places to No.36.

* ChillinIT sees his second album “The Octagon” collapse this week twenty-one places to No.43, while his first set “Women, Weed & Wordplay” is only down one spot to No.85.

* The No.1 album from this past week last year was The Hilltop Hoods set “The Great Expanse”, which this week is down fourteen places to No.45, while another of their former No.1 sets from this past week in “Drinking… Walking… Restrung” (29th of Feb, 2016 for 2 weeks) drops thirteen spots to No.57.

* The older Taylor Swift albums also drop this week in “1989” (40 to No.47) and “Reputation” (50 to No.72).

* G Flip was on a Mardi Gras parade float on Saturday night, while her album “About Us” this week drops thirteen spots to No.59.

* Roddy Ricch slides down thirteen places to No.60 with “Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial”.

* Ariana Grande’s “thank u, next” set slips down twelve to No.61.

* After returning last week at No.51, the Amy Shark set “Love Monster” drops this week eleven places to No.62.

* The Ed Sheeran set “x (Multiply)” falls this week twelve spots to No.67 while there are twelve places falls also for Shawn Mendes’ self-titled fourth album (59 to No.71) and the NF set “The Search” (62 to No.74).

* Mac Miller is “Circle(ing)” the end of the Top 100 this week as his set drops down twenty-four places to No.76.

* DaBaby falls ten places to No.80 with his album “Kirk”.

* The Ruel EP “Free Time” descends sixteen places this week to No.84.

* Both Adele entries are down this week in “25” (78 to No.86, fell from #1 this week in 2016) and “21” (80 to No.100, #1 this week in 2012, 30-32 weeks).

* Eminem’s older album “Kamikaze” dives down twenty-two places to No.93.

* Pink and her “Hurts 2B Human” set drops down twenty-four spots to land at No.96.

* The highest dropout album this week is last weeks returned set for Conrad Sewell and “LIFE” which leaves from No.45.

FURTHER NEW ENTRIES:

* #35 (LP#4) – Man Alive! by King Krule is the fourth studio album for the British artist Archy Marshall under his moniker of King Krule, with this now his second entry here and also his highest charted, as his third set “The Ooz” reached No.51 in October of 2017.

* #39 (LP#3) – Artist 2.0 by A Boogie wit da Hoodie is the third released and now second charted album for the rapper born Artist Julius Dubose from New York, as his second set “Hoodie SZN” peaked at No.23 when it climbed to that height in February of 2019. This new album features guest artists such as Young Thug, Roddy Ricch, DaBaby, Summer Walker, Khalid and Lil’ Uzi Vert.

