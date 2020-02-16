Australian Charts: Green Day ‘Father of All Motherfuckers’ Is No 1

The thirteenth studio album for Green Day called “Father of all Motherfuckers” debuts at the top of the ARIA Albums Chart this week to become their third overall No.1 set in Australia.

“Father of All…” (censored title) or “Father of All Motherfuckers” for Green Day is the 868th No.1 Album in Australia (1965 to 2020), the 718th for ARIA (1983 to 2020) and the 507th to debut at No.1 (since the first in 1976), the sixth No.1 for 2020, while it’s also the 17th No.1 for the record label Reprise who were last at the top in the last week of 2019 with the Michael Buble ‘Christmas’ set (1 week on 30th of Dec., 2019), while their last new album at the top was “Gore” by The Deftones for one week on April 18th, 2016.

This is now the third No.1 album for Green Day in Australia, and their first to hit the top in 15 and a half years, as they were last at the top with “American Idiot” for two weeks from the 27th of September, 2004 (#1 in Canad this week in 2005), prior to which was their breakout set “Dookie” (3 weeks from the 19th of March, 1995), which was also sitting at No.1 in Canada this week in 1995 (5 of 8 weeks). This new set also lands at No.1 in England too, becoming their fourth chart-topping set there.

On the tally board of ‘Accumulated Weeks at No.1’, Green Day have now racked up six overall weeks at No.1 in Australia, moving them from equal 121st to now equal 107th alongside other 3 LP’s and 6 weeks total acts in Bob Dylan, and just ahead are John Butler Trio (4 #1 LP’s, 6 weeks total), Cold Chisel and AC/DC (both have had 5 #1’s, with a 6 weeks total at the top).

This is the first time that the word ‘Father’ and ‘Fucker’ has appeared in a No.1 album title (the previous highest ‘Father’ album was 2019’s “Father of Ashed” for DJ Khaled which peaked at No.7, and the previous highest ‘Fuck’ infused title was also last year when the Lana Del Rey set “Norman Fucking Rockwell” debuted and peaked at No.4 in September), while we’ve had one previous ‘Mother’ at the top in the Ronan Keating album “Songs for My Mother” (4 weeks from April 27th, 2009) which sold well for Mother’s Day of 2009.

This new No.1 album is also the 308th by an American act to hit the top spot (solo, duo, group, Male or Female) and the fourth (of six) No.1’s for the year by an American act after Selena Gomez, Eminem (both in January) and two weeks ago Billie Eilish after her Grammy wins. The No.1 album is also the 383rd by a Group too, whether they’re local or overseas, and the first American group at the top since Tool did so on the 9th of September, 2019.

Rising back up one spot each are the Eminem set “Music to Be Murdered by” (#1 in Canada for a fourth straight week) and the Billie Eilish set “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go” to No.2 and No.3 respectively. This is followed by the fifty-six place rebound to No.4 for the latest Michael Buble album “Love”, which returned to the chart last week at No.60 and rises due to his national tour which kicked off last week in Brisbane. This time back in 2011 he was also touring the country and his “Crazy Love” set retook the top spot for three weeks from the 21st of February, 2011 after having previously logged three weeks from the 19th of October, 2009. This current set originally peaked at No.2 in late November of 2018, and is now racking up its sixth overall week within the Top 10.

The only album on hold within the Top 10 this week is at No.5, the second album for Harry Styles and “Fine Line”, followed by a one place rise for both “Lover” by Taylor Swift and “Hollywood’s Bleeding” for Post Malone to No.6 and No.7 respectively. Ed Sheeran rebounds two places to No.8 with his duets set “No.6 Collaborations Project” and Elton John won his second Oscar this past week, and his first with 53-year collaborator Bernie Taupin, for the song from his biopic ‘Rocketman’ in “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” (his first was for “Can You Feel the Loive Tonight” in 1995), while Elton will be back in the country next week to wrap up a few more shows before he heads onto the next leg of his farewell tour, which has all helped his collection “Diamonds” to rise back up one spot to No.10 this week for an overall 24th week within the Top 10.

The second and final new entry to he Top 10 this week is the soundtack to the new Harley Quinn / Margot Robbie led anti-hero film “Birds of Prey”, which enters at No.9 this week, which is a further series of tales for Harley who was first introduced in the film “Suicide Squad” (HP-1, August 2016) film four years ago. This new album features only female artists like Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, Normani, Halsey, Sofi Tukker, Summer Walker and Adona amongst its 15 tracks.

UP:

* The ‘Frozen’ soundtrack was also up for an Oscar this past week, and the main song from the film was performed by all of voice actors/singers from different countries around the world at this past weeks ceremony, thus the soundtrack is back up a couple of places to No.12, while the original ‘Frozen’ album rebounds five spots to No.58.

* Queen with Adam Lambert began their current national tour last week, with them also appearing at the Bush Fire relief concert next week, thus the soundtrack for the bands biopic ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ rebounds a massive twenty-one places this week to No.15, while their “Greatest Hits” set is back up four places to No.90.

* Dua Lipa’s self-titled 116 week charting debut album is back up six spots to No.22, even though her two current Top 30 singles are NOT from this album.

* Last week the Hugh Jackamn film ‘The Greatest Showman’ was screened on free-broadcast TV and this week the soundtrack (which was sitting at No.1 this week two years ago) is back up nineteen spots to No.24, which is the last of the rising soundtracks for this week.

* With a new Khalid track debuting within the Top 40 this week his last album “Free Spirit” is back up six places to No.28, while his first set “American Teen” is up two spots to No.63.

* The Chainsmokers album “World War Joy” rises six places also, back up to No.29.

* Doja Cat jumps into the Top 40 on both charts this week, with her albm “Hot Pink” (HP-30) rising ten places to No.35.

* Rising best of sets this week are for Paul Kelly (33 to No.30), Eminem (46 to No.41, after his Oscars performance this past week), Green Day (74 to No.44, thanks to their new No.1 album), Maroon 5 (51 to No.46), The Wiggles (59 to No.54), Jason DeRulo (82 to No.81), The Killers (92 to No.84) and Foo Fighters (91 to No.87).

* Ruel’s EP “Free Time” rises again this week, up eight places to No.42.

* The Cold Chisel album “Blood Moon” fell 49 places last week to No.73, while this week it rebounds back up eighteen spots to land at No.55.

* The Hilltop Hoods’ latest set “The Great Expanse” rises back up six spots to No.71.

* There are only two albums re-entering the Top 100 this week, first at No.86 is the self-titled debut set for Harry Styles, while the Tame Impala set “Currents” returns at #100, as they dropped their new album “The Slow Rush” on Friday, so that could enter high next week.

DOWN:

* Four albums leave the Top 10 this week, firstly is last weeks No.1 entry for Dune Rats and “Hurry Up and Wait” (HP-1×1, WI10-1) which plummets down fifty-one places to land at No.52 (their previous No.1 album fell to No.17 in its second week), after which last weeks No.2 entry for local rapper ChillinIT and “The Octagon” (HP-2, WI10-1) which falls only twelve spots to No.14, and the third new entry from last week for Louis Tomlinson and his debut set “Walls” (HP-6, WI10-1) falls down fifty-five spots to No.61, while the less “Manic” fall for Halsey (HP-2, WI10-3) who is down two spots to No.11 after three weeks within the Top 10.

* Falling best of sets this week are by Cold Chisel (17 to No.19) and INXS (38 to No.46) whose “Very Best of” albm started its seven week run at No.1 this week in 2014.

* Mac Miller and his posthumous set “Circles” drops down fifteen places to No.38.

* The former No.1 set “Rare” for Selena Gomez also falls fifteen spots to land at No.40.

* Last weeks new entries to tumble this week are also “Treat Myself” for Meghan Trainor (13 to No.43) and the “Islands – Essential Einaudi” for Ludovico Einaudi (80 to No.98), while the sets leaving from last weeks entries are for Kesha (#26, highest Top 100 dropout), Russ (#44) and this weeks new U.S. No.1 album “Funeral” for Lil’ Wayne (#68).

* G Flip drops down ten spots to No.49 with her set “About Us”.

* After climbing last week, this week the NF set “The Search” falls back down eleven spots to No.53.

* Thanks to his promo tour helping his latest album back into the charts last week, this week the James Blunt set “Once Upon a Mind” diminishes forty-five spots to No.65.

* Thelma Plum and her debut set “Better in Blak” falls nineteen spots to No.68.

* Three albums all falling twelve places apiece are “Kirk” for DaBaby (57 to No.69), “Laps Around the Sun” by Ziggy Alberts (58 to No.78) and the Benee EP “Fire on Marzz” (61 to No.73).

FURTHER NEW ENTRIES:

* #33 (EP#3) – Unlocked (EP) by Denzel Curry and Kenny Beats is the third EP issued and the third albums chart entry for the U.S. rapper, having previously charted with “TA13OO” (LP#3, HP-27, Aug 2018) and “Zuu” (LP#4, HP-18, June 2019). The set of eight songs is a collaboration with American record producer Kenny Beats, plus there is also a short film to accompany the album too.

* #60 (LP#1) – Bonedigger by Allison Forbes is the debut album for Wee Waa born and Tamworth raised female country singer, who with the help of Shane Nicholson has previously issued two EP’s called “What’ll Happen to Me Now?” (EP#1, 2013) and “Augustine” (EP#2, 2016). She is also on a national tour and this weekend played in Canberra and Newcastle, with Sydney this coming week and Melbourne the week after.

* #77 (LP#12) – Limitless by Richard Marx is now the sixth charted album for the America singer (5 studios and one best of), with his last entry being his “Ultimate Collection” which made it to No.17 in May of 2016, while his first four albums all charted at No.11 or higher, including his second album and only No.1 set “Repeat Offender” (7 weeks from mid-September of 1989).

* #88 (LP#4) – Bury the Moon by Ásgeir is the fourth studio album for the Icelandic guitarist and now his third to chart in Australia after “In the Silence” (LP#2, HP-8, March 2014) and “Afterglow” (HP-22, May 2017).

