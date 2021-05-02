Australian Charts: Justin Bieber Retains No 1 Album With 'Justice' - Noise11.com

Justin Bieber’s latest album “Justice” regains the No.1 spot in Australia for a third non-consecutive week, and in the process it becomes his longest running chart-topping album locally.

“Justice” first spent a week at the top on March 29th, before two weeks later regaining the No.1 spot on April 12th, and now three weeks later the set is again at the top of the ARIA Albums Chart, becoming the first album to rebound for a third time during this decade, as the last album to do more than one return to the top was the Billie Eilish debut set “When We All Fall Asleep…”, which was at the top on six different occasions between April and July of 2019 (the set came back for an seventh time on Feb 3rd, 2020 after it’s Grammy wins).

Justin’s tally of weeks at No.1 now climbs to seven overall, moving him on the list of ‘Accumulated Weeks at No.1: Albums (1965 to 2021)’ from 108th to now equal 93rd alongside The Police (7 weeks from 4 #1’s), while for this decade his third week at the top moves him up to outright third behind Taylor Swift (9 weeks) and AC/DC (4 weeks) on the list for ‘Most Weeks at No.1: Albums (2020’s)’. Plus for Solo Canadian Male artist Justin now moves ahead of Drake’s six accumulated weeks at the top to sit in third position behind Bryan Adams (18 overall weeks) and Michael Buble (33 weeks). Last weeks “Justice” also regained a third week at No.1 in New Zealand (which it lost this week to Six60’s “Six60(3)” album going back to No.1 for 32nd week after their national tour there), while Justin reclaims his Canadian No.1 Albums spot for a third week too.

Rebounding three places to No.2 is Dua Lipa with “Future Nostalgia”, followed at No.3 by Taylor Swift’s redone “Fearless” album, on hold this week. Last weeks No.1 album for London Grammar and “California Soil” drops three places to No.4 this week, which is followed by a bunch of rising albums for Harry Styles (7 to No.5), The Weeknd’s “Highlights” (8 to No.6), The Kid Laroi (9 to No.7), Pop Smoke (10 to No.8), Billie Eilish (11 to No.9, 84th T10 week) and Luke Combs’ “What You See is What You Get” (15 to No.10), for it’s 19th overall week inside the ARIA Top 10 Albums.

UP:

TOP 20: Eight of the ten albums in this chart region are climbers this week,as there are no high new entries to the chart. Rises of note are for collections by Elton John (17 to No.13), Eminem (21 to No.19) and Maroon 5’s “Singles Collection”, which is up three spots to its former peak of No.17 for a second overall time (it first peaked there on March 22nd, 2021). Taylor Swift’s older entry “1989” is up again this week, moving up two spots to No.16, while Luke Combs has a second five place rising album in his first set “This One’s for You”, up to No.18.

TOP 30: The top thirty has seven climbing albums this week, with Juice WRLD’s “Legends Never Die” rising four to No.21, Queen’s ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ soundtrack rebounding eleven to No.23, the ‘Hamilton’ cast recording leaps twelve spots to No.25 and thanks to their current national tour the Spacey Jane album “Sunlight” is back up seventeen chart-rungs to No.26.

TOP 40: There are three place rises for the self-titled Dua Lipa album and “Hot Pink” by Doja Cat to No.36 and No.38 respectively, while “?” for XXXTentacion is back up six spots to No.39.

TOP 50: Machine Gun Kelly issued a new single on Friday called “love race”, while this week his album “Tickets to My Downfall” rebounds ten places to No.41. Polo G’s “The Goat” album moves back up seven to No.43, followed by an eleven place jump to No.44 for The Weeknd with “After Hours”. With further returns to the Top 50 for Miley Cyrus’s “Plastic Hearts” (54 to No.49) and Post Malone with “Beerbongs & Bentley’s” (62 to No.50).

DOWN:

TOP 20: Two albums leave the Top 10 this week, both of them were new entries last week, first up are The Offspring and “Let the Bad Times Roll” (HP-2, WI10-1) falling thirteen places this week to land down at No.15. The only other dropping Top 20 entry is a one place dip to No.20 for Taylor Swift with “folklore”.

TOP 30: Taylor has a bigger drop in her follow-up album “evermore”, which falls eight places this week to No.30, with the only other faller within this chart region being a one place drop to No.28 for the Bruno Mars debut set “Doo-Wops & Hooligans”.

TOP 40: Harry Styles’ self-titled debut set drops four places to No.35, while there are two place dips for INXS (#31), Sam Smith (#37) and The Arctic Monkeys (#40).

TOP 50: “Lover” by Taylor Swift is down two places to No.42, while there’s a massive thirty-six place tumble to No.48 for last week’s new entry by British rapper AJ Tracey and “Flu Game”. Further new entries from last week to fall are the Alex Henry Foster live set “Standing Under Bright Lights” (HP-6, WI10-1), Cannibal Corpse (#36) and Greta Van Fleet (#42).

NEW ENTRIES:

* #27 (LP#2) – Nurture by Porter Robinson (Sample Sized/Mom+Pop) is the second album and entry for the American DJ and producer, who saw his debut set “Worlds” debut and peak at No.13 in August of 2014, in-between he also issued a remixed edition of that an album in 2015 and an EP in 2017 under the moniker ‘Virtual Self’.

* #34 (LP#1) – John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band by John Lennon (Calderstone) is the debut album for John Lennon post-Beatles, which started charting here in Australia in late April of 1971 (26th), and this new entry comes thanks it’s 50th Anniversary repackaging, along with non-album singles which were issued around the same time. The album reached No.3 on both the AMR/Kent Chart and the Go-Set Albums chart, peaking in late June of 1971 spending twelve weeks within the Top 10 (Go-Set info). It was followed in late November of 1971 with his second set “Imagine”, so expect a 50th Anniversary Edition of that album for this coming Xmas season.

*ARIA Chart info is based on sales for the week from the 23rd to the 29th of April, 2021.

Written, Compiled and Researched by Gavin Ryan.

