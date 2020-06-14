Australian Charts: Lady Gaga ‘Chromatica’ Maintains A Second Week At No 1

Lady Gaga’s “Chromatica” remains the No.1 selling album in Australia for a second week, also scoring a second week in England and it debuts at the top in both The U.S.A. and Canada.

“Chromatica” becomes only the fourth album for 2020 to score two weeks at the top, the previous ones were Harry Styles (January), BTS (Feb/March) and the last was for Drake in the second and third weeks of May. If Gaga holds for a third week she will have the longest running No.1 album for the year (so far). Her competition next week is from new albums by Paul Kelly, The McClymonts, Norah Jones and Liam Gallagher (live).

The top three albums are all on hold this week, with Harry Styles’ “Fine Line” at No.2 and scoring it’s half year upon the charts (26 weeks) and also within the Top 10 (as it hasn’t left the ten yet), and Billie Eilish with her debut set “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” at No.3.

After which are the two highest new entries of the week, coming in at No.4 is the second album for local Melbourne indie rock band Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever and “Sideways to New Italy”, which comes two years after their first set “Hope Downs” made it to No.24 in June of 2018. This new album for them has also landed a Top 10 entry this weekend in Scotland (#8). New at No.5 is the fifth album and first self titled release for L.A. metalcore act The Ghost Inside and their first new material in almost six years, plus it also becomes their second albums chart entry and now first Top 10 placing here, as their fourth set “Dear Youth” debuted and peaked at No.16 in November of 2014.

Swapping places are “After Hours” for The Weeknd and “Future Nostalgia” for Dua Lipa, he’s up one to No.6, she’s down one to No.7, after which is a stable No.8 in the Post Malone set “Hollywood’s Bleeding” which is racking up its 33rd week within the Top 10. There are two returning albums to the Top 10 next, with Luke Combs’ “What You See is What You Get” back up two to No.9 and spending its eighth overall week within the ten, plus back up three to No.10 is Ed Sheeran’s duets set “No.6 Collaborations Project” which also is spending its 33rd week inside the Top 10, and it hasn’t been inside the ten since it left back in early March of this year (it’s lowest chart position so far has been #17).

UP:

* Ed Sheeran is also back up with his third set “÷ (Divide)” which also rises three spots to sit at No.11, while his second set “x (Multiply)” rebounds eight spots to sit at No.50 this week.

* Luke Combs again rises with his first entry “This One’s For You”, back up three to No.13.

* BTS rises back up three spots to No.17 with their former No.1 set “Map of the Soul: 7”, which is now the groups longest running Top 50 album in Australia at 16 weeks, beating the twelve weeks racked up their previous set “Map of the Soul: Persona”.

* The two older Post Malone albums charting this week rise back up in “Beerbong’s & Bentley’s” (23 to No.19) and “Stoney” (47 to No.45).

* Travis Scott is up five to No.20 with his “Astroworld” set.

* Rising soundtracks this week are for “The Greatest Showman” (44 to No.40), “Frozen 2” (34 to No.28) and the biggest of all is Queen biopic “Bohemian Rhapsody” (43 to No.21), while Queen’s “Greatest Hits” set rebounds thirteen spots to land at No.48, thanks in part to the repeated Queen TV specials last week.

* With Tones and I climbing back up the singles chart this week, her EP “The Kids are Coming” also climbs, it’s up a couple of places to No.24.

* Rising best of sets this week are for Cold Chisel (28 to No.27), Eminem (30 to No.29), INXS (on hold at No.33), Maroon 5 (54 to No.35), Paul Kelly (49 to No.44) and the aforementioned Queen (61 to No.48).

* The self-titled Dua Lipa debut set rises back up six spots to No.30.

* Also back up six to No.31 is the Dean Lewis debut album “A Place We Knew”.

* This is followed by a third six place rise for the XXXTentacion set “?” to No.32.

* Drake’s “Scorpion” set jumps back up nine spots this week to land at No.36, while his recent No.1 set “Dark Lane Demo Tapes” is only down one place to No.18.

* Khalid jumps back into the Top 50 this week with his “Free Spirit” album, back up nine to No.42.

DOWN:

* The four albums leaving the Top 10 this week are the Lewis Capaldi debut album “Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent” (HP-7, WI10-3) down five to No.15, followed by the Kygo set “Golden Hour” (HP-9, WI10-1) which drops seven to No.16. Harder falls occur for “Wild World” (HP-4, WI10-1) for Kip Moore and the re-entry last week of the 1980 Cold Chisel set “East” (LW-5), which both plummet into the lower fifty this week.

* Leaving the Top 20 for the first time this week is the 5 Seconds of Summer fourth album “C A L M”, which is down four spots to No.22.

* Benee’s double EP set “Fire on Marzz”/”Stella & Steve” drops down seven places to No.26 just as her latest single “SupaLonely” rebounds to a new peak of No.6 this week.

* Billie Eilish sees her long running EP “Don’t Smile at Me” fall five spots to No.29.

* Halsey has a “Manic” fall this week as said-titled album drops ten places to No.37.

* The Tame Impala album “The Slow Rush” has a nine place slide down to No.41.

FURTHER NEW ENTRY:

* #25 (LP#4) – RTJ4 by Run The Jewels is the fourth self-titled album for the hip-hop supergroup made up of uber-rap-producer El-P and rapper Killer Mike, and this new entry becomes their second albums chart entry in Australia, as their third set “Run the Jewels 3” made it to No.36 in January of 2017, thus “RTJ4” is now their highest charted album locally. The set also features guest rapper 2 Chainz, and singers Pharrell Williams, Josh Homme (QOTSA) and Mavis Staples.

Written, compiled and researched by Gavin Ryan.

