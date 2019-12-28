Australian Charts: Mariah Carey ‘All I Want For Christmas’ Is The No 1

This week last year Mariah Carey jumped from #10 to the top of the ARIA Singles Chart with her seasonal classic “All I Want for Christmas is You”, which repeats itself this week and jumps from No.10 to No.1 to land a second week at the top in Australia.

“All I Want for Christmas is You” by Mariah Carey was the 1081st No.1 single in Australia (1940 to 2019) and it spent a single week at the top on the 31st of December, 2018 dated ARIA Singes Chart, then it fell off the chart the following week, which will almost likely happen again next week. It was the 516th No.1 for ARIA (1983 to 2019) and now notches up an overall seventh week within the Top 10 (1994 2 weeks, 2017 1 week, 2018 2 weeks and now a second week in 2019) and its second year in a row of topping the singles chart, creating a new chart record for the longest gap between weeks at No.1 as there are 52 weeks separating each week at the top.

The song also returns for a second berth at the top in New Zealand, holds for a second week at No.1 in the U.S.A., lands a first week at the top in Germany, logs a fifth overall week at the top in Norway (from three different runs at the top there), jumps to No.2 in England and is also in the runner-up spot in Sweden, Canada, Switzerland and No.3 in Denmark. Here the song becomes her fourth No.1 single (as well as her third No.1 berth) and Mariah has now only logged five accumulated weeks at the top in Australia after her previous No.1’s in “Fantasy” (1 week on 8th of October, 1995), “We Belong Together” (2 weeks from 27th of June, 2005) and last years one week for “All I Want for Christmas is You” (31st of December, 2018). Plus this second week at No.1 during this decade places her as the last act on the list for ‘Accumulated Weeks at No.1: 2010’s; Singles’ at No.32 .

With this final week of charts this returning No.1 single becomes the tenth chart-topper for 2019, being the lowest amount of No.1 singles in a year since 1999 when only nine songs went to the top, that year had no single week staying No.1 songs, the shortest being three weeks apiece for two tracks, while this year was held hostage by two massive chart-hits in “Old Town Road” (13 weeks) and “Dance Monkey” (21 weeks), which after this week’s seasonal rush onto the charts, could reclaim the No.1 spot next week, but for now the song is pushed down to No.2 for the first time since it began its onslaught at the top in the first week of August. The Tones and I track remains at the top in Switzerland (15th week) Belgium (14th week), The Netherlands, Austria (both 13th week), Portugal (6th week), Bulgaria and Canada (5th week), with the song back down two places in the U.S.A. to No.11 after a single week at No.9, but the U.S. Top 10 is littered with older seasonal tunes which should drop out in the next week or so and give current songs a re-boost there.

In last week of December in 1984 the duo of Wham! hit No.3 with their seasonal tune “Last Christmas”, logging eight broken weeks at that peak, and now after 35 years the song returns to that same peak position this week by jumping up twenty places to land at No.3 for a ninth accumulated week in that peak, while it also logs its twelfth overall week within the Top 10 (10 in 1984/85, 1 in 2018 and now 1 in 2019). This is followed by the third and final seasonal tune within the ten this week and it also becomes the highest charted single ever in Australia for Canadian crooner Michael Buble whose rendition of “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas” flies up twenty-eight places to land at a new peak of No.4, giving Michael’s not only his highest charted single in Australia but now his second Top 10 single in too, as he hit No.9 in 2009 with “Haven’t Met You Yet” (2 weeks at No.9, 3 weeks within the T10), and this is the highest placed of his eleven Top 100 entries this week, plus he also reclaims the No.1 album title too.

The remainder of last weeks six top singles all fall down three places this week, first of which is the Dua Lipa track “Don’t Start Now”, which after two weeks at No.2 its down to No.5, followed by “Roxanne” for Arizona Zervas (3 to No.6), “Memories” by Maroon 5 (4 to No.7), “Circles” by Post Malone (5 to No.8) and finally the Regard remix of the Sean Paul track “Ride it” (6 to No.9), after which is the second entry within the Top 10 this week for Tones and I with “Never Seen the Rain”, which is only down two places to No.10. Expect a lot of these tracks to bounce back up next week after the Christmas titles all depart the chart.

UP:

* A large majority of the songs flying and climbing up the charts this week are Christmas-themed songs, so below is list of those tracks…

59 to No.11 – Do They Know it’s Christmas? – Band Aid 30 (HP-3)

82 to No.13 – Happy Xmas (War is Over) – John Lennon (NEW ARIA Peak, former HP in 1972 was #9)

91 to No.16 – It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year – Andy Williams (NEW Peak after last weeks debut)

57 to No.17 – Santa Tell Me – Ariana Grande (NEW PEAK, former peak was #18)

80 to No.19 – Holly Jolly Christmas – Michael Buble (NEW PEAK)

96 to No.31 – Mistletoe by Justin Bieber (HP-20)

returns #35 – Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree – Brenda Lee (RE-PEAK, same peak as 2018)

returns #41 – Jingle Bell Rock – Bobby Helms (NEW Peak, last year HP-57, 1958 peak #43)

returns #43 – Santa Claus is Coming to Town – Jackson 5 (peaked at No.30 in 2018)

returns #45 – How to Make Gravy – Paul Kelly (peaked at No.37 in 2018)

returns #46 – Step into Christmas – Elton John (peaked at No.44 in 2018)

returns #55 – What Christmas Means to Me – Stevie Wonder (peaked at No.45 in 2018)

returns #58 – A Holly Jolly Christmas – Burl Ives (peaked at No.42 in 2018)

returns #62 – Winter Wonderland – Tony Bennett (peaked at No.40 in 2018)

returns #67 – Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas – Sam Smith (peaked at No.47 in 2018)

returns #81 – Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas – Michael Buble (NEW PEAK, former peak of No.98 in 2011)

returns #82 – Please Come Home for Christmas – The Eagles (peaked at No.46 in 1978)

returns #85 – Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas – Ella Fitzgerald (peaked at No.58 in 2018)

* The only non-seasonal tune to return to the chart this week does so at a new peak, coming back in at No.98 is the Sofi Tukker track “Purple Hat”, which originally made it to #100 on the 2nd of December for a week.

DOWN:

* There are two songs leaving the Top 10 this week, both after a single week but both could return there again soon, “Blinding Lights” for The Weeknd (HP-9, WI10-1) down three to No.12 and the Harry Styles song “Adore You” (HP-7, WI10-1) which halves its position from last week and is down seven to No.14.

* Lizzo drops four places to No.15 with “Good as Hell”, while her “Truth Hurts” tumbles twenty-six spots to No.73.

* Last weeks highest new entry for Trevor Daniel and “Falling” does just that, and is down six to No.20.

* MeduZa’s “Lose Control” falls seven spots to No.22, while their first entry “Piece of Your Heart” drops eighteen to No.57.

* Harry Styles also falls down with “Watermelon Wine” (12 to No.25), “Falling” (35 to No.69), “Lights Up” (34 to No.77), and six of his entries from last week all depart this week including the highest dropouts in “Golden” (#46) and “Cherry” (#52).

* Lewis Capaldi drops down with both of his entries this week in his first single “Someone You Loved” (16 to No.28) and his fifth week at No.1 Irish single “Before You Go” (17 to No.34).

* Ed Sheeran slides down with “South of the Border” (20 to No.30), “Beautiful People” (31 to No.47), “I Don’t Care” (33 to No.51) and on the Stormzy track “Own it” (40 to No.72).

* Eleven place slumps are by “Rushing Back” for Flume & Vera Blue (28 to No.37) and “Turn Me On’ by Riton x Oliver Heldens (63 to No.74).

* There’s a twelve rung drop by “Senorita” for Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello (21 to No.33).

* Thirteen rung slides happen to “10,000 Hours” for Dan + Shay with HB (19 to No.32) and “Sunflower” by Post Malone (29 to No.42).

* There are fifteen place falls for “Hot Girl Bummer” for blackbear (24 to No.39) and “Lose You to Love You” by Selena Gomez (25 to No.40).

* An eighteen place falls occur for “Teeth” by 5SOS (61 to No.79) while they also take a thirty place dive to No.95 with the newest ‘Longest Charted Single’ in “Youngblood” (89 weeks, 65 to No.95).

* Twenty(+) falls are by “Heartless” by The Weeknd (30 to No.59), “Highest in the Room” by Travis Scott (38 to No.60), “Post Malone” by Sam Feldt (41 to No.61), “Graveyard” by Halsey (42 to No.64), “The Git Up” by Blanco Brown (45 to No.65), “Trampoline” by SHAED & Zayn (44 to No.66), “No Idea” by Don Toliver (54 to No.75) and “Sorry” by Joel Corry (67 to No.90).

* Massive tumbles occur for “Lucid Dreams” by Juice WRLD (22 to No.63), “Eastside” by Benny Blanco (43 to No.70), “Choir” by Guy Sebastian (48 to No.71), “How Do You Sleep?” by Sam Smith (51 to No.83), “Shallow” by Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper (lowest chart position, 63 to No.84), “Yellow Hearts” by Ant Saunders (56 to No.86), “Lover” by Taylor Swift (50 to No.88), “Shotgun” by George Ezra (68 to No.89), “Up All Night” by Khalid (55 to No.91), “Bandit” by Juice WRLD (49 to No.93), “Ransom” by Lil’ Tecca (58 to No.94) and “July” for Noah Cyrus (64 to No.100).

NEW ENTRIES:

* #21 – Let it Snow! Let it Snow! Let it Snow! by Frank Sinatra (1950) is now the first EVER ARIA Singles Chart entry for the 40’s and 50’s crooner who last charted in Australia in September of 1975 with “I Believe I’m Gonna Love You” (HP-52), and now forty-four years later he lands his overall 107th chart single in Australia since he first charted in November of 1940 with “Fools Rush in”.

* #24 – Jingle Bells by Michael Buble with The Puppini Sisters (2011)

* #48 – Santa Claus is Coming to Town by Michael Buble (2011)

* #50 – White Christmas by Michael Buble with Shania Twain (2011)

* #76 – All I Want for Christmas is You by Michael Buble (2011)

* #78 – I’ll Be Home for Christmas by Michael Buble (2011)

* #80 – Cold December Night by Michael Buble (2011)

* #87 – Christmas (Baby Please Come Home) by Michael Buble (2011)

* #97 – Santa Baby by Michael Buble (2011) are all taken from the returning No.1 album this week “Christmas”, which has now hit the top on five separate occasions since it first appeared at the start of the decade in 2011. All of these songs have only previously made it onto the streaming chart for a single week at the end of the year, starting in 2012 (when the streaming chart started), with his previous highest streaming figure being for this weeks No.4 Top 100 single in “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas”, which hit No.8 in December of 2012.

* #29 – Sleigh Ride by The Ronettes (1963) was originally a instrumental song first composed between 1946 and 1948 by Leroy Anderson, with lyrics added in 1950 by Mitchell Parish. This version by girl group The Ronettes was first issued on the Phil Spector seasonal set “A Christmas Gift for You” which came out in late 1963, with this now becoming their first ever ARIA Singles chart entry and their fourth ever chart placing in Australia.

* #36 – Jingle Bell Rock by Daryl Hall & John Oates (1983) is a cover of this weeks No.41 returning track by Bobby Helms which first charted here in 1958 making it to No.43, while this version by the rock duo was first released as a stand alone single in December of 1983, and this is its first chart appearance for the pair and now their first ever ARIA Singles Chart entry and their 19th Top 100 entry in Australia, their last being 1988’s “Everything Your Heart Desires” (HP-75, May 1988).

* #49 – The Fairytale of New York by The Pogues with Kirsty MacColl (1987) is a former No.1 single in Ireland for five weeks (12th of December, 1987) which is making its first ever chart appearance locally, while the song has been a seasonal standard in the UK and Ireland for the past thirty+ years. Plus it’s now the first entry for The Pogues and the second for shared vocalist Kirsty MacColl whose only previous entry here was “Walking Down Madison” (HP-58, Sept., 1991).

* #52 – Merry Christmas Everyone by Shakin’ Stevens (1985) was first at No.1 in the UK on this weekend for two weeks (28th of Dec, 1985) thirty-four years ago, but this is its first ever chart appearance in Australia, and if it had have charted when it was originally released it would’ve been his thirteenth Top 100 entry in Australia.

* #53 – Blue Christmas by Elvis Presley (1964) was first recorded by Elvis in 1957, but not issued on any albums or as a single until December of 1964 on the set “Elvis’ Christmas Album”. The song was first recorded by Doyle O’Dell in 1948, a country singer, and it becomes the seventh ARIA Singles Chart entry for the former King of Rock N’ Roll and overall this is his 115th Top 100 entry in Australia.

* #54 – Underneath the Tree by Kelly Clarkson (2013) makes its first chart appearance and was first issued on her seasonal album “Wrapped in Red” which was released in 2013, and this becomes her 22nd Top 100 entry in Australia.

* #56 – Mary’s Boy Child/Oh My Lord by Boney M (1978) is a new entry to the ARIA Singles Chart, but the late 70’s medley originally made it to No.33 here in early January of 1979, while it also spent four weeks at No.1 in England and 7 weeks in Ireland (in late 1978), while it was first a No.1 hit in England for Harry Belafonte in 1957 (7 weeks at No.1). This is now the bands second ARIA Singles Chart entry too, having made it to No.70 in January of 1993 with a “Megamix” of their songs.

* #68 – 8 Days of Christmas by Destiny’s Child (2001) is the title track of the trio’s fourth album which was issued in 2001 and this is its first chart appearance, with the album originally peaking at No.65. This is an original seasonal tune co-written by Beyoncé and Errol “Poppi” McCalla Jr., while here it becomes the girls’ sixteenth Top 100 entry, plus they’ve now managed to place a song in the charts during the 90’s, 2000’s and now 2010’s (they did appear on the 99 Souls track “The Girl is Mine” in 2015).

* #96 – Christmas (Baby Please Come Home) by Mariah Carey (1994) is taken from her 1994 album “Merry Christmas” (TW-8) which also features this week No.1 single “All I Want for Christmas is You”, plus this track also enters at No.87 for Michael Buble, while the song was originally recorded for the above mentioned Phil Spector album “A Christmas Gift for You” and sung by Darlene Love (The Blossoms / The Crystals) in 1963. While for Mariah Carey this becomes her 47th Top 100 single in Australia.

* #99 – I’ll Be Home by Meghan Trainor (2014) was originally issued on her EP “I’ll Be Home for Christmas” and this track later appeared on expanded editions of her debut album “Title”, while this is its first chart appearance in Australia, and now her tenth Top 100 entry in Australia.

