Australian Charts: Tame Impala Debut At No 1 With ‘The Slow Rush’

The fourth studio album for Tame Impala becomes their second successive No.1 Album in Australia as “The Slow Rush” debuts at the top of the ARIA Albums Chart this week.

“The Slow Rush” becomes the 869th No.1 Album in Australia (1965 to 2020), the 719th for ARIA (1983 to 2020), the 508th set to debut in the top spot (1976 to 2020), the sixth for the Modular record label (their last was “Wildflower” for The Avalanches in July 2016), and the second for the group Tame Impala, as their previous album “Currents” spent a week at the top on the 27th of July, 2015.

This is the third time that the word ‘Slow’ has appeared in a No.1 album title, the previous two were “Slow Train Coming” for Bob Dylan (2 weeks from 8th of October, 1979) and then Lionel Richie’s “Can’t Slow Down” (3 weeks from 18th of June, 1984), while one previous ‘Rush’ has gone to the top in the Coldplay set “A Rush of Blood to the Head” (1 week on 2nd of Sept., 2002). The new No.1 album also becomes the 238th by an Australian Act (solo, duo, group, male or female) and the second for this year as The Dune Rats topped for a single week two weeks ago (that album has left the Top 100 this week too!!), and the 384th No.1 by a Group (local or overseas) and also the third successive No.1 by a band in a row, and with both BTS and The Amity Affliction issuing new albums on Friday, it could be another group at the top next week again.

Landing at No.2 as the second and final new entry to the Top 100 this week is the fifth studio album for Justin Bieber entitled “Changes”, which becomes his sixth Top 10 album in Australia (5 studios and one remix album), and his ninth overall entry (5 studios, two remix sets, 1 EP, 1 compilation). The album landed at No.1 in England (his second there), Ireland and The Netherland (so far), plus it also has pushed ten of the 16 tracks from the album into the Top 100 singles chart this week too.

Billie Eilish remains at No.3 with her set “When We All Fall Asleep…”, while also on hold this week are “Fine Line” by Harry Styles at No.5, “Lover” for Taylor Swift at No.6 and Elton John’s “Diamonds” at No.10, which is newly certified ▲Platinum in sales and logging its 25th week within the Top 10, and this next week he plays his last shows in Australia for his farewell tour.

Dropping down this week are the current Canadian No.1 Album for Eminem and “Music to Be Murdered by” (2 to No.4), and down one place each are “Hollywood’s Bleeding” for Post Malone and “No.6 Collaborations Project” for Ed Sheeran to No.8 and No.9 respectively. Returning to the Top 10 and up eight places to No.7, is the Queen biopic soundtrack for “Bohemian Rhapsody” (HP-1×4, WI10-30a) which rises thanks to their current national tour and their appearance at the Fire Relief Concert last weekend.

UP:

* Lewis Capaldi won two BRIT Music Awards and sung on the screened here Graham Norton Show last Friday week, and his debut album “Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent” is back up four to No.12.

* Queen’s “Greatest Hits” set rebounds a massive seventy-two places to land at No.18, while their “Platinum Collection” returns at No.35. With further rising best of sets being for Maroon 5 (45 to No.42) and INXS (46 to No.43), with many returning collections listed below too.

* A lot of re-entries and high-flying albums this week are all due to last weekends Fire Relief Concert, and the two entries for The Hilltop Hoods rise back up in “The Great Expanse” (71 to No.31 on its one year anniversary on the charts, 52 weeks) and “Walking… Drinking… Restrung” (76 to No.44).

* Touring the country at the moment are Tool, whose latest album “Fear Inoculum” rebounds forty-two spots to No.41.

* Further Fire Relief Concert acts who rise this week are Conrad Sewell with “LIFE” (returns at No.45), “Love Monster” for Amy Shark (returns at No.51), John Farnham’s “Greatest Hits” (returns at a new peak of No.57), “Recollection” by k.d. Lang (re-entry at No.74), “White Heat: 30 Hits” for Icehouse (re-entry at No.76) and “Youngblood” for 5 Seconds of Summer returning at No.98.

* The new No.1 album for Tame Impala sees their returned album from last week in “Currents” rebound this week twenty-seven spots to No.73.

* Adele’s “25” set is up eight to No.78, while her “21” album rebounds fourteen spots to No.80.

* The final returning albums this week are The Wiggles set “Party Time!” at No.86 and Justin Beiber’s previous album “Purpose” at No.97.

DOWN:

* Three albums leave the Top 10 this week, with last weeks No.1 entry for Green Day and “Father of All…” (HP-1×1, WI10-1) falling twelve places to No.13, then the “Birds of Prey” soundtrack (HP-9, WI10-1) drops down twelve spots to No.21, while the Michael Buble album “Love” jumped up to No.4 last week, and this past week he finished his Australian tour in Melbourne and Perth, yet the “Love” album plummets like his Xmas set, down a massive ninety-five places to land at No.99.

* “The Octagon” for ChillinIT is down eight spots to No.22, with his first set falls four to No.84.

* After a TV Screening rebound last week, this week “The Greatest Showman” soundtrack is back down nine spots to No.33, with other falling collections being for ‘Frozen’ (55 to No.68) and ‘A Star is Born’ (64 to No.67).

* The older Taylor Swift albums slide back down this week in “1989” (31 to No.40) and “Reputation” (34 to No.50).

* Mac Miller’s “Circles” set spins down fourteen places to No.52.

* Falling Best of sets this week are for Green Day (44 to No.54), Eminem (41 to No.60), The Wiggles (54 to No.63), The Killers (84 to No.91) and The Foo Fighters (87 to No.96).

* Selena Gomez falls down sixteen spots to No.56 with her six week old entry “Rare”.

* Ruel’s “EP “Free Time” rose back up to No.42 last week, this week it drops down twenty-six places to No.68.

* Meghan Trainor’s “Treat Myself” album falls down a massive forty-five spots to No.88.

* The Benee EP “Fire on Marzz” deflates nineteen places to No.92.

* The Triple J “Like a Version Vol.15” set falls eighteen spots to land at the end of the chart at #100.

* The highest dropout this week is last weeks No.33 entry for Denzel Curry with the EP “Unlocked”, with further entries from last week to leave this week being for Allison Forbes, Richard Marx and Asgier, while the No.1 entry from three weeks ago for Dune Rats and “Hurry Up and Wait” leaves after just two weeks within the Top 100 (1 and 52).

Gavin Ryan reports with thanks to Australian-Charts.com

