Australian Producer Craig Porteils Loses His Battle With Cancer - Noise11.com

Australian producer Craig Porteils has died over the weekend after fighting cancer.

Craig lived in the USA between 1989 and 1996. There he worked on Cher’s ‘If I Could Turn Back Time’, Billy Idol’s ‘Cradle of Love’, Guns N Roses ‘Knocking On Heaven’s Door’, Rod Stewart’s ‘Rhythm of my Heart’ and Ozzy Osbourne’s ‘No More Tears’.

In Australia Craig recorded Diesel, Human Nature, Shannon Noll, Guy Sebastian, Wendy Matthews and David Campbell.

He also produced film scores for the movies ‘Parenthood’, ‘Cry Baby’ and ‘Frankie and Johnny’.

Craig died on Saturday 30 April, 2022.

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

