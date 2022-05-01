 Australian Producer Craig Porteils Loses His Battle With Cancer - Noise11.com
Craig Porteils

Craig Porteils

Australian Producer Craig Porteils Loses His Battle With Cancer

by Paul Cashmere on May 2, 2022

in News

Australian producer Craig Porteils has died over the weekend after fighting cancer.

Craig lived in the USA between 1989 and 1996. There he worked on Cher’s ‘If I Could Turn Back Time’, Billy Idol’s ‘Cradle of Love’, Guns N Roses ‘Knocking On Heaven’s Door’, Rod Stewart’s ‘Rhythm of my Heart’ and Ozzy Osbourne’s ‘No More Tears’.

In Australia Craig recorded Diesel, Human Nature, Shannon Noll, Guy Sebastian, Wendy Matthews and David Campbell.

He also produced film scores for the movies ‘Parenthood’, ‘Cry Baby’ and ‘Frankie and Johnny’.

Craig died on Saturday 30 April, 2022.

