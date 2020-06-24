Australian Theatre Star Michael Falzon Has Died Aged 48

Australia stage show star Michael Falzon has lost his battle with cancer at the age of 48.

Michael starred in dozens of Australian productions including ‘We Will Rock You’ (2003), ‘Jeff Wayne’s Musical Version of the War of the Worlds (2004), ‘Hedgewig and the Angry Inch’ (2008), ‘Chess’ (2012) and ‘Evita’ (2018).

In 2019 he announced that had been diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of germ cell cancer. He cancelled all future engagements immediately.

Michael was nominated for Helpmann and Mo Awards and won Best Actor in 2000 at the Melbourne Underground Film Festival.

Vale Michael Falzon. You fought valiantly until the last, my friend. Your beaming smile, huge talent and incredible positivity will be missed by so many friends, family and fans. We are the better for having known you. Love to Jane and your family. pic.twitter.com/SaTp0Qdr5Y — Ian Phipps (@ippublicity) June 23, 2020

We lost the great @michaelfalzon last night. A vital member of this industry. He was a leading man and producer. He loved the arts and he loved what we do. He had a smile that could light up a stage and the first ten rows. Sending my love to his wife Jane and his family. DC pic.twitter.com/N1oXrNTZeV — David Campbell OAM (@DavidCampbell73) June 23, 2020

