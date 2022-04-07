 Avril Lavigne To Marry For Third Time - Noise11.com
Avril Lavigne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman.

Avril Lavigne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman.

Avril Lavigne To Marry For Third Time

by Music-News.com on April 8, 2022

in News

Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun (Derek Smith) are engaged.

Lavigne took to Instagram on Thursday to share that the singer/rapper proposed to her in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France on 27 March.

“Oui! Je t’aime pour toujours (Yes, I will love you forever). Dimanche. 27. Mars. 2022,” she wrote alongside a snap of Mod Sun popping the question at the romantic location.

Avril also posted two selfies in which she flashed her new heart-shaped diamond engagement ring.

“I love u so much! Forever n ever my angel (sic),” Derek Smith, replied in the comments section.

The couple started dating in March 2021.

Avril, 37, was previously married to Sun 41’s Deryck Whibley from 2006 until 2009 and to Nickelback’s Chad Kroeger from 2012 until 2015.

music-news.com

