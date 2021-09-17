B.B. King Would Have Been 96 This Week - Noise11.com

16 September would have been B.B. King’s 96th birthday. B.B. King died in 2015 but his company continues. The B.B. King estate is working with Gibson guitars on a new series of B.B. King guitars.

“It has been a pleasure working with the Gibson team in developing a new line of B.B. King Signature Lucille guitars,” says Vassal Benford (Chairman, B.B. King Music Company). “I am especially proud of the forthcoming new Epiphone guitar and delivering a true work of art that will be broadly accessible, awakening B.B. King’s life and legacy to new artists. Gibson is a tremendous partner and they have demonstrated a sincere alignment with our mission to not only preserve the legacy of B.B. King, but to expose new artists to his music. This is just the beginning, a theatrical release biopic movie is near production, as well as the creation of ‘The B.B. King Experience’ as a touring show, and a residency experience in Las Vegas. We will also be creating a new catalog of music collaborations with contemporary artists, and several lines of new B.B. King products are in development. We are looking forward to October 19, 2021, official launch of the new Epiphone Lucille guitar with Gibson, plus much more.”

“B.B. King is a cornerstone of Gibson’s music history, and we are honored to bring his legendary music and persona to a new audience,” says Elizabeth Heidt, VP of Cultural Influence-Global, Gibson Brands. “From high-end Gibson Custom Shop guitars to more accessible Epiphone models we will be offering beautiful guitars for every fan to help carry on his vast music legacy.”

The B.B. King Legacy Initiative will include the following below and more:

• B.B. King – King of The Blues – The Movie.

• New Music Releases in multiple genres; Traditional, EDM, Hip-Hop, Country.

• B.B. King Experience Tour 2022.

• B.B. KING 24 Hour Blues TV Channel.

• B.B. King Documentary Series, interviewing industry icons.

• B.B. King New Educational Initiatives.

• Expansion of the B.B. King Museum in Indianola, MS.

• Expanded B.B. King merchandising.

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest





Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments