Beyoncé Debuts New Song ‘Break My Soul’ - Noise11.com

Beyonce photo by Ros OGorman

Beyoncé Debuts New Song ‘Break My Soul’

by Paul Cashmere on June 21, 2022

in News

Beyoncé has released the first song from her upcoming ‘Renaissance’ album. Check out ‘Break My Soul’.

‘Renaissance’ is the first Beyoncé album since ‘Lemonade’ in 2016.

‘Break My Soul’ has a telephone book list of songwriters with Beyoncé, Terius Nash, Christopher Stewart, Shawn Carter (Jay-Z), Allen George, Fred McFarlane, Adam Pigott and Freddie Ross all splitting the publishing cheque.

Terius Nash (The Dream) co-wrote Britney Spears’ ‘Me Against the Music’, Rihanna’s ‘Umbrella’ ‘All The Lights’ for Kanye West and previously Beyoncé’s ‘Partition’. He also co-produced the song.

Christopher Stewart was also around the Britney Spears water cooler for ‘Me Against The Music’ and worked with Beyoncé previously on ‘Singles Ladies’.

Fred McFarlane co-wrote Jason Derulo’s ‘Don’t Wanna Go Home’. Freddie Ross (Big Freedia) as on Beyoncé’s ‘Formation’ single and his voice opened the Formation World Tour with “Oh Miss Bey, I know you came to slay! Give them hoes what they came to see. Baby, when I tell you, I’m back by popular demand. I did not come to play with you hoes. I came to slay, bitch! Oh yes, you best believe it, I always slay. You know I don’t play!”

Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ will be released on 29 July, 2022.

