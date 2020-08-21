Biffy Clyro Premiere ‘Space’ VIDEO

Biffy Clyro’s fourth focus track from the new ‘The Celebration of Endings’ is ‘Space’.

The Scottish band has been rolling out new music all year. ‘Space’ follows ‘Instant History’, ‘End Of’ and ‘Tiny Indoor Fireworks’.

Like most bands Biffy Clyro had big plans for touring in 2020. Covid stopped that. They did manage to get one show in last March before the world came to a halt.

The setlist for that show did not include any music from the first two albums ‘Blackened Sky’ and ‘The Vertigo of Bliss’. James Johnston tells Noise11 that leaving them out doesn’t signal a write-off for those two records.

“We are still so proud of those early albums,” James said. We do occasionally get them into the set. We feel we’ve got better as a band. In some ways that’s the easiest way to explain it. I really hate it when bands disown their early music. We are lucky enough to be so proud of those records. In no way is not playing those songs at that show a sign we are fed up with those albums. Plans have now been put on hold but we did have plans to celebrate those albums with some tours to play those albums in full. I’m just going to be bold. There are so many great fucking songs that theres no room for those early ones.

Watch The Noise11.com interview with James Johnston of Billy Clyro:

