Big Sean Claims Kanye West Owes His $6m - Noise11.com

Big Sean has claimed his mentor Kanye West owes him $6 million (£4.5 million).

During an appearance on the Drink Champs podcast last month, West said signing Sean to his record label G.O.O.D. Music was “the worst thing I’ve ever done” and blasted him for a lack of support during his failed presidential bid last year.

Sean sat down for his own interview on Drink Champs over the weekend and called West’s comments “a personal attack for no reason” and said he doesn’t understand why his mentor would make “hurtful” remarks when he has been “loyal to a fault”.

Sean, who left the label in October to set up his own, then went on to allege that West and his company owe him a lot of money.

“I had to spend my own money auditing my label, ’cause millions of dollars are missing and you can tell when millions of dollars are missing. I spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on my label, thinking Universal owe me this money and the money had been paid to G.O.O.D Music,” he said. “Universal paid the money that I’m owed to G.O.O.D. Music.”

He then asked the hosts, “Let me ask you bro, if someone owed you $500,000 how would you feel?” before gradually increasing the amount in his question to $6 million.

“What if they owed you that, bro? And you showed up for them and you did all these things, and they have billions?” he continued, adding that he doesn’t know if the rapper is even aware of it.

“Because when I see him I respect him enough not to be bringing that shit up to his face in the middle of Sunday Service. I’m not gonna be like, ‘What’s up? You owe me $6 million dollars.’… I got an auditor, this isn’t me making up a number,” he insisted.

He also claimed that West promised to give his artists back their masters but it hasn’t happened yet, adding that it would “benefit (him) a lot”.

