Bill Nighy Is The Star of the New Florence + The Machine Video ‘Free’ - Noise11.com

British actor Bill Nighy is the star of ‘Free’, the new video from Florence + The Machine.
Nighy starred as Billy Mack in Love Actually. He was Davy Jones in Pirates of the Caribbean and Quentin in ‘The Boat That Rocked’.
‘Free’ previews the upcoming Florence + The Machine album ‘Dance Fever’ due 13 May.
