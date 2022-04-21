 Bill Nighy Is The Star of the New Florence + The Machine Video ‘Free’ - Noise11.com
Bill Nighy and Florence Welch in Free

Bill Nighy and Florence Welch in Free

Bill Nighy Is The Star of the New Florence + The Machine Video ‘Free’

by Paul Cashmere on April 21, 2022

in News

British actor Bill Nighy is the star of ‘Free’, the new video from Florence + The Machine.

Nighy starred as Billy Mack in Love Actually. He was Davy Jones in Pirates of the Caribbean and Quentin in ‘The Boat That Rocked’.

‘Free’ previews the upcoming Florence + The Machine album ‘Dance Fever’ due 13 May.

