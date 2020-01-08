Billie Eilish and Lizzo Dominate iHeart Radio Music Award Nominations

Billie Eilish, Lizzo, and Lil Nas X look set to dominate the iHeartRadio Music Awards after each received a host of nominations on Wednesday.
Billie bagged nine nods – more than any other artist – including Song of the Year and Female Artist of the Year, making her the clear frontrunner for the 2020 prizegiving.
Lizzo and Lil Nas X, who both made their big breakthroughs in the past 12 months, came in strong with six nods each, battling it out with Billie in the Song of the Year category and with each other for the Best New Pop Artist prize.
Lizzo is also nominated for Female Artist of the Year, alongside Ariana Grande, Halsey?, and Taylor Swift – who also bagged six nominations in total.
Meanwhile, the Male Artist of the Year nominees include Ed Sheeran, Khalid, Luke Combs, Post Malone, and Shawn Mendes, while Nas’s Old Town Road, Billie’s Bad Guy and Lizzo’s Truth Hurts will face off against Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello?’s Senorita and? the Jonas Brothers’ Sucker for Song of the Year.
As well as the major prizes, gongs will be handed out in several fan voted categories, including Best Lyrics, Best Cover Song, and the first-ever Favourite Music Video Choreography Award
The awards bash will take place on 29 March at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.
The main list of nominees is as follows:
Song of the Year:
Bad Guy – Billie Eilish
Old Town Road – Lil Nas X
Senorita – Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello
Sucker – Jonas Brothers
Truth Hurts – Lizzo
Female Artist of the Year:
Ariana Grande
Billie Eilish
Halsey
Lizzo
Taylor Swift
Male Artist of the Year:
Ed Sheeran
Khalid
Luke Combs
Post Malone
Shawn Mendes
Best Duo/Group of the Year:
Dan + Shay
Imagine Dragons
Jonas Brothers
Maroon 5
Panic! At The Disco
Best Collaboration:
Dancing With A Stranger – Sam Smith & Normani
Eastside – Benny Blanco, Halsey & Khalid
I Don’t Care – Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber
Senorita – Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello
Sunflower – Post Malone & Swae Lee
Best New Pop Artist:
Ava Max
FLETCHER
Lewis Capaldi
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Alternative Rock Song of the Year
Bad Guy – Billie Eilish
Doin’ Time – Lana Del Rey
Ready To Let Go – Cage The Elephant
The Hype – Twenty One Pilots
Trampoline – SHAED
Alternative Rock Artist of the Year:
Billie Eilish
Cage The Elephant
Imagine Dragons
Panic! At The Disco
Twenty One Pilots
Best New Rock/Alternative Rock Artist:
Dirty Honey
Dominic Fike
Matt Maeson
SHAED
The Glorious Sons
Rock Song of the Year:
Blue On Black – Five Finger Death Punch
Ghost – Badflower
Lo/Hi – The Black Keys
Monsters – Shinedown
S.O.S. (Sawed Off Shotgun) – The Glorious Sons
Rock Artist of the Year:
Disturbed
Five Finger Death Punch
Godsmack
Greta Van Fleet
Shinedown
Country Song of the Year:
Beautiful Crazy – Luke Combs
GIRL – Maren Morris
God’s Country – Blake Shelton
The Ones That Didn’t Make It Back Home – Justin Moore
Whiskey Glasses – Morgan Wallen
Country Artist of the Year:
Carrie Underwood
Dan + Shay
Luke Bryan
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Best New Country Artist:
Jimmie Allen
Matt Stell?
Morgan Wallen?
Riley Green
Runaway June
Dance Song of the Year:
Body – Loud Luxury featuring Brando?
Close To Me – Ellie Goulding, Diplo featuring Swae Lee
Here With Me – Marshmello featuring Chvrches?
Higher Love – Kygo & Whitney Houston
So Close – NOTD, Felix Jaehn & Captain Cutsv featuring Georgia Ku
Dance Artist of the Year:
Diplo
Kygo
Loud Luxury
Marshmello
The Chainsmokers
Hip-Hop Song of the Year:
Going Bad – Meek Mill featuring Drake
Money In The Grave – Drake featuring Rick Ross
Money – Cardi B
Old Town Road – Lil Nas X
Suge – DaBaby
Hip-Hop Artist of the Year:
Cardi B
Drake
Lil Baby
Meek Mill
Travis Scott
Best New Hip-Hop Artist:
City Girls
DaBaby
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Megan Thee Stallion
R&B Song of the Year:
Before I Let Go (Homecoming Live Album) – Beyonce
Girls Need Love (Remix) – Summer Walker & Drake
No Guidance – Chris Brown featuring Drake
Shot Clock – Ella Mai
Talk – Khalid
R&B Artist of the Year:
Chris Brown
Ella Mai
H.E.R.
Khalid
Summer Walker
Best New R&B Artist:
Ari Lennox
LightSkinKeisha
Nicole Bus
Summer Walker
The Bonfyre
Latin Pop/Urban Song of the Year:
Calma – Pedro Capo & Alicia Keys featuring Farruko?
Con Calma – Daddy Yankee & Katy Perry featuring Snow
MIA – Bad Bunny featuring Drake
QUE PRETENDES – J Balvin & Bad Bunny
Taki Taki – DJ Snake featuring Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B
Latin Pop/Urban Artist of the Year:
Bad Bunny
Daddy Yankee
J Balvin
Maluma
Ozuna
Best New Latin Pop/Urban Artist:
Camilo
Guaynaa
Lunay
Rosalia
Sech
Regional Mexican Song of the Year:
Por Que Cambiaste De Opinion – Calibre 50
A Traves Del Vaso – Banda Los Sebastianes?
Con Todo Incluido – La Adictiva Banda San Jose De Mesillas?
Encantadora – El Fantasma?
Nada Nuevo – Christian Nodal
Regional Mexican Artist of the Year:
Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizarraga
Calibre 50
Christian Nodal
El Fantasma?
La Arrolladora Banda El Limon
Best New Regional Mexican Artist of the Year:
Banda Los Sebastianes?
El Fantasma
Fuerza Regida
Kanales
Lenin Ramírez
Producer of the Year:
Andrew Watt
Benny Blanco
Finneas
Louis Bell
Max Martin
Songwriter of the Year:
Ashley Gorley
Finneas
Frank Dukes
Louis Bell
Savan Kotecha
