 Billie Eilish Announces Climate-Focused Event - Noise11.com
Billie Eilish Happier Than Ever

Billie Eilish Announces Climate-Focused Event

by Music-News.com on May 5, 2022

in News

Billie Eilish has announced a new climate-focused event set to take place in London.

Billie Eilish is presenting Overheated, a multi-day event featuring climate activists, musicians, and designers at venues across The O2 arena.

The event will coincide with the U.K. and Ireland leg of Billie’s world tour.

According to a press release, event guests will “discuss the climate crisis and the work they are doing to make a difference.”

Panel subjects listed include developing greener practices in the music industry, the benefits of a plant-based diet, and sustainable fashion.

As well as panel discussions, Overheated will host live performances, screenings of the Overheated documentary, and “climate action opportunities”.

Billie and her brother Finneas will give introductions on 10 June, with a special keynote speaker yet to be confirmed. Sigrid has signed on to perform for the Music Climate Session on 16 June.

All profits from ticket sales will be donated to Support + Feed and REVERB.

Support + Feed founder Maggie Baird, Billie and Finneas’ mother, said of the event, “We are thrilled to be in London and to have this opportunity to connect and discuss different ways we can take action to mitigate the climate crisis.”

music-news.com

