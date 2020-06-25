 Billie Eilish Has Unfollowed All Her Fans - Noise11.com
Billie Eilish Has Unfollowed All Her Fans

by Music-News.com on June 26, 2020

in News

Billie Eilish has mysteriously unfollowed everyone on her Instagram page.

The 18-year-old deleted the accounts she monitors on Wednesday without giving an explanation.

Her representatives have yet to respond to questions about the move.

In one of her last posts, Billie spoke out about white privilege amid the Black Lives Matter protests.

“I’ve been trying to take this week to figure out a way to address this delicately,” she wrote. “I have an enormous platform and I try really hard to be respectful and take time to think through what I say and how I say it. But holy fucking shit, I’m just gonna start talking.

“If I hear one more white person say ‘aLL liVeS maTtEr’ one more fucking time, I’m gonna lose my fucking mind. Will you shut the fuck up? No one is saying your life is not hard. No one is saying literally anything at all about you. All you mfs (motherfuckers) do is find a way to make everything about yourself. This is not about you. Stop making everything about you. You are not in need. You are not in danger.”

Fans noticed the Bad Guy singer slowly unfollowing all but one of the 600 accounts she followed. She began the social media cull after apparently posting to her Stories, “If I am following your abuser DM me and I will unfollow them,” but then deleted the comment.

