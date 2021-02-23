 Billie Eilish To Launch Her Documentary - Noise11.com
Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish To Launch Her Documentary

by Music-News.com on February 24, 2021

in News

Billie Eilish will launch her much-anticipated documentary by performing and chatting to fans during a virtual get together on Thursday.

The Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry live premiere event will feature an “intimate performance” and conversation with Eilish and director R.J. Cutler, hosted by Apple Music’s Zane Lowe.

The event will be available to fans around the world, beginning at 9pm ET, via the Apple TV App and Eilish’s own YouTube channel.

Immediately following the event, Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry will debut on Apple TV+ for all subscribers. The film “tells the true coming-of-age story of the singer-songwriter and her rise to global superstardom”.

Despite having to cancel her planned 2021 world tour due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the 19-year-old has kept busy with numerous other projects. As well as the upcoming documentary, she is also releasing a new book of images alongside an audiobook which provides insight on her life and music. Both will be released on 11 May via publisher Grand Central Publishing.

“I spent many hours over many months pouring through my family albums and archives, handpicking all of the photos in this book,” Billie explained.

“I hope you love it as much as I do.”

music-news.com

Noise11.com

