Billy Bragg Australian Tour Rescheduled

Here are the details for the revised Billy Bragg Australian tour dates.

“Because of everything that is going on in the world right now, I have no choice but to postpone my April-May Tour of Australia and New Zealand.

“However, thanks to some speedy work by my team over there, we’ve able to reschedule all dates for January – February 2021. Of course I’d love to see you sooner, but right now, we all need to concentrate on doing what we can to support each other through this crisis”.

More details can be found at Handsometours.com. I’m really looking forward to seeing you all, but until then, stay safe and take care of each other.”

BILLY BRAGG ‘ONE STEP FORWARD, TWO STEPS BACK’ Australian Tour 2021

Freo Social, Fremantle WA

. Tickets purchased for Friday, 24th April 2020 are now valid for Friday, 29th January 2021

. Tickets purchased for Saturday, 25th April 2020 are now valid for Saturday, 30th January 2021

. Tickets purchased for Sunday, 26th April 2020 are now valid for Sunday, 31st January 2021

The Gov, Adelaide SA

. Tickets purchased for Thursday, 30th April 2020 are now valid for Thursday, 4th February 2021

. Tickets purchased for Friday, 1st May 2020 are now valid for Friday, 5th February 2021

. Tickets purchased for Saturday, 2nd May 2020 are now valid for Saturday, 6th February 2021

The Forum Theatre, Melbourne VIC

(Please note change of venue from Croxton Bandroom to The Forum Theatre)

. Tickets purchased for Wednesday, 6th May 2020 are now valid for Thursday, 11th February 2021

. Tickets purchased for Thursday, 7th May 2020 are now valid for Friday, 12th February 2021

. Tickets purchased for Friday, 8th May 2020 are now valid for Saturday, 13th February 2021

Metro Theatre, Sydney NSW

. Tickets purchased for Tuesday, 12th May 2020 are now valid for Wednesday, 17th February 2021

. Tickets purchased for Wednesday 13th May 2020 are now valid for Thursday, 18th February 2021

. Tickets purchased for Thursday, 14th May 2020 are now valid for Friday, 19th February 2021

The Triffid, Brisbane QLD

. Tickets purchased for Monday, 18th May 2020 are now valid for Tuesday, 23rd February 2021

. Tickets purchased for Tuesday, 19th May 2020 are now valid for Wednesday, 24th February 2021

. Tickets purchased for Wednesday, 20th May 2020 are now valid for Thursday, 25th February 2021

If you are unable to attend your new performance date listed above, contact your point of purchase prior to 11.59pm on 3 April 2020 to request an exchange or refund. Any new tickets as a result of refunds or venue changes will go on sale 9am local time Friday 27th March 2020.