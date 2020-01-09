 Billy Ocean Announces First Album In More Than A Decade - Noise11.com
Billy Ocean Announces First Album In More Than A Decade

by Music-News.com on January 10, 2020

in News

Billy Ocean is set to release ‘One World’ – his first record of new material since 2009’s ‘Because I Love You’ – to mark his milestone birthday on January 21.

On ‘One World’, which is released on April 17, the music legend pays homage to the “diverse” range of music he has been inspired by over the years, including his native Caribbean’s calypso.

He said in a statement: “’One World’ is my first original studio album in over 10 years.

“It’s like a landmark for my 70th birthday!

“I feel this album reflects my maturity, and the many genres of music I’ve been exposed to – coming from the Caribbean as a little boy influenced by calypso music, to growing up in the East End of London, where music was so wonderfully diverse.

“I truly feel ‘One World’ has captured all of my musical influences over the years.

“The album reflects my thoughts, and the way that I feel at 70 years old, but most of all I hope that it will make people stop and think about life and its meaning.”

Billy reunited with frequent producer Barry Eastmond – who penned and produced 1985’s ‘When The Going Gets Tough’ and ‘Love Zone’ – to co-write the 12 tracks which were recorded between Manchester and New York.

The album title track received its first play on BBC Radio 2 on Thursday morning (09.01.20).

The Ivor Novello and Grammy-winning star will also embark on ‘The One World’ tour this autumn, kicking off at Glasgow’s Royal Concert Hall on September 18, and wrapping at Sheffield City Hall on November 22.

The new album and tour comes after the ‘Caribbean Queen’ singer was honoured with an MBE in the Queen’s New Year’s Honours list for his services to music over the past five decades.

The single ‘One World’ is out now and the full album is available to pre-order.

The track-listing for ‘One World’ is:

1. ‘We Gotta Find Love’
2. ‘Love You More’
3. ‘Feel The Love’
4. ‘One World’
5. ‘When I Saw You’
6. ‘Mystery’
7. ‘Missing You Everyday’
8. ‘Can’t Stand The Pain’
9. ‘Betcha Don’t Know’
10. ‘All Over The World’
11. ‘Daylight’
12. ‘Nothing Will Stand In Our Way’

