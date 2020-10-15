Birds of Tokyo To Go To Prison - Noise11.com

Birds of Tokyo will pay at the historic Fremantle Prison in 2021.

With Western Australia will on track for a near normal live music year in 2021 Birds of Tokyo have been announced for the one-off show at the historic site.

Fremantle Prison is now a World Heritage site. The prison opened in 1965 and was initially used to housed transported convicts from Britain to Australia. It was also used as a military prison in bother World War 1 and II.

The decision to decommission the prison was made in 1983. It closed in 1991.

BIRDS OF TOKYO

FREMANTLE PRISON, PERTH

Saturday 9th January, 2021

Tickets on sale Monday 19th October

Tickets are available at:

www.ticketmaster.com.au

