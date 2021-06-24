 Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus Reveals Cancer Battle - Noise11.com
Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus Reveals Cancer Battle

by Paul Cashmere on June 24, 2021

in News

Mark Hoppus, the 49-year old lead singer of Blink-182, has revealed he has been fighting cancer for the past three months.

Hoppus told fans, “I have cancer. It sucks and I’m scared but at the same time I’m blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this”

“Hoppus also said that he still had months of treatment ahead of him. “I’m trying to remain hopeful and positive. Can’t wait to be cancer free and see you at a concert in the near future”.

Mark did not reveal what type of cancer he was being treated for.

Mark Hoppus has fronted Blink-182 since 1992. The band broke up in 2005 but reformed in 2009.

Blink-182 have had two number one albums in the USA. ‘Take Off Your Pants and Jacket’ (2001) also reached no 2 in Australia. ‘California’ (2016) was also a US no 1, Australia no 2.

Australia and New Zealand have been the earliest market for Blink-182. Their first album ‘Cheshire Cat’ (1995) reached no 27 in New Zealand. The second album ‘Dude Ranch’ (1997) reached no 25 in Australia. Blink-182 didn’t crack the USA until the third album ‘Enema of the State’ (1999).

