Bliss N Eso Aim For 2022 Tour - Noise11.com

by Paul Cashmere on August 26, 2021

Bliss N Eso are banking on the end of the #Gladyscluster by January so that their 2022 The Sun tour can get underway.

Bliss N Eso’s ‘Send It’ tour was a casualty of #Gladyscluster 2021. The Sydney hip-hop trio are taking the positive ‘Wayne’s World If You Build It They Will Come’ approach for the upcoming tour.

‘The Sun’ tour will promote ‘The Sun’ album due 26 August 2021.

In a statement, Bliss N Eso said, ‘We have been busy working away on this new album for some time now. Being able to perform these new songs live on stage with you beautiful people in the crowd is the ultimate reward. We’ve got so many new bangers on this album that we can’t wait to take for a spin for the first time with you guys. Those new tracks combined with all our classics is gonna be one hell of a ride. We’re gonna tear the roof off and send it to the sun!’

The epic The Sun Tour will visit Adelaide, Airlie Beach, Albury, Bathurst, Brisbane, Byron Bay, Cairns, Canberra, Central Coast, Coffs Harbour, Darwin, Dubbo, Frankston, Geraldton, Hobart, Lismore, Launceston, Mackay, Melbourne, Moruya, Newcastle, Penrith, Perth, Port Macquarie, Sunshine Coast, Sydney, Toowoomba, Torquay and Townsville.

The tour will start in Byron Bay on 20 January 2021.

