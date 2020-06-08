Bob Dylan Caught Ripping Off 50s Blues Singer With New Song

The new Bob Dylan song ‘False Prophet’ sounds a little too familiar a 1954 song by bluesman Billy ‘The Kid’ Emerson ‘If Lovin’ Is Believing’.

Billy The Kid Emerson – ‘If Lovin’ Is Believing’

Emerson recorded ‘If Lovin’ Is Believing’ in 1954. As the b-side of his debut single. It was released on Sam Phillips Sun Records label, later the home for Elvis Presley. Presley would later record Emerson’s ‘When It Rains It Really Pours’.

The following year in 1955 Emerson wrote and recorded ‘Red Hot’, later a hit for Jimmy Barnes in Australia and the inspiration for the name of Duane McDonald’s Red Hot Summer Tour.

Dylan’s ‘False Prophet’ is the third song from Bob’s upcoming album ‘Rough & Rowdy Ways. The album is Dylan’s first studio album of new material since 2012’s ‘Tempest’.

Bob Dylan – False Prophet

Billy ‘The Kid’ Emerson was born in 1925. He gave up music in the 1970s to become a preacher. He is now 94 years old.

Bob Dylan ‘Rough & Rowdy Ways’ will be released on 18 June, 2020.

