Bob Dylan Releases Another New Song ‘I Contain Multitudes’

by Paul Cashmere on April 17, 2020

Bob Dylan has released his second new song in just weeks. ‘I Contain Multitudes’ has just popped out without notice and without any information.

Like the previous song ‘Murder Most Foul’ this one also features cultural references like Anne Frank, Indiana Jones and the Rolling StonesThe lyrics feature cult

Just weeks ago on 27 March Dylan released the near 17 minute epic ‘Murder Most Foul’. Of that song he said, “Greetings to my fans and followers with gratitude for all your support and loyalty across the years. This is an unreleased song we recorded a while back that you might find interesting. Stay safe, stay observant and may God be with you”.

‘Murder Most Foul’ was Dylan’s first original music since 2012’s ‘Tempest’ album. Since ‘Tempest’ he was released the standards covers albums Shadows in the Night (2015), Fallen Angels (2016), and Triplicate (2017) as well as expanding his archives bootleg series.

