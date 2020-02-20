Bon Jovi Release New Song ‘Limitless’

Bon Jovi have just popped out the first single off their next album ‘Bon Jovi:2020’. Listen to ‘Limitless’.
‘Bon Jovi: 2020’ follows up 2016’s ‘This House Is Not For Sale’. Bon Jovi started recording the album in March 2019 at Ocean Way Recording Studio in Nashville.
The first song from the album was ‘Unbroken’, released last November. The song was used in the Netflix film ‘To Be Of Service’. All proceeds from that song go to the Patriotic Service Dog Foundation.
A released date for ‘Bon Jovi: 2020’ is yet to be revealed.
Bon Jovi: 2020 tracklisting
Beautiful Drug
Unbroken
Limitless
Luv Can
Brother In Arms
Story of Love
Lower The Flag
Let It Rain
Shine
Blood In The Water
