Boy and Bear Pass a 10 Year Milestone With ‘Moonfire’ - Noise11.com

‘Moonfire’, the debut album by Sydney’s Boy & Bear’, turned 10 this week.

‘Moonfire’ was released on 5 August, 2011. The album reached no 2 on the ARIA Album chart and sold over 140.000 copies.

Boy & Bear recorded ‘Moonfire’ at Blackbird Studio in Nashville with producer Joe Chiccarelli. The album also made inroads in The Netherlands, reaching no 91 in that country.

‘Moonfire’ featured four singles ‘Feeding Line’, ‘Milk & Sticks’, ‘Part Time Believer’ and ‘Big Man’.

Boy & Bear formed in 2009. Their most recent album ‘Suck on Light’ was released in 2019. The second albums third albums ‘Harlequin Dream’ (2013) and ‘Limit of Love’ (2015) were number one albums in Australia.

As well as The Netherlands ‘Harlequin Dream’ reached no 80 in Belgium and ‘Limit of Love’ reached no 83 in The Netherlands and no 31 in New Zealand.

