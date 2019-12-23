BRAND NEW Leo Sayer Covering John and Yoko’s Happy Xmas (War Is Over)’

Leo Sayer spent his downtime in Melbourne last month popping into the studio to record a new version of John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s Christmas classic ‘Happy Xmas (War Is Over)’.

The recording features the Leo Sayer Band, Mitch Cairns on bass, Paul Berton on guitars, Bill Risby on piano and Mark Kennedy on drums with backing vocals from Olivia Nathan, Haydn Meggitt, Mitch Cairns, Jet Cairns and Leo Sayer.

The track was recorded on 30 November at Sunshine Recorders with additional vocals at Mitch Cairns Melbourne studio.

‘Happy Xmas’ from Leo Sayer and band.

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Share this: Share

Twitter

Print



LinkedIn

Facebook



Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments