The Killers photo by Olivia Bee

The Killers photo by Olivia Bee

Brandon Flowers Wrote The New Killers Album In Lockdown

by Music-News.com on August 25, 2020

in News

The Killers frontman Brandon Flowers used the Covid-19 lockdown to pen a new album – even though the group only released their latest record on Friday.

The Killers ‘Imploding the Mirage’ debuted to positive reviews, and Brandon teases the group have more material on the way – which will be released next year.

“You know when people just say that? Every time someone makes a record they say that they have 50 songs and they’re going to release another record. We really are,” he tells British music website NME. “We’re going to release another one in about 10 months. We’ve already gone back into the studio with (producer Jonathan) Rado and Shawn (Everett, also producer). We did a week in Northern California.”

The singer went on to explain that fans have the pandemic to thank for the upcoming album, as they’d normally be too busy touring to work on a new record.

“I had a lot of time on my hands,” he shrugs. “Before I’d normally be gearing up to tour, all of that time has gone back into writing more songs. It’s been pretty fruitful.”

However, he says the record won’t have songs specifically about the strange times people are living through due to the coronavirus.

“I’m not writing a quarantine album or anything like that,” he continues. “You kind of just start hitting your stride when you’re finishing a record.

“You’re writing lyrics, you’re mixing everything, you’re in it – then you go on tour. It’s interesting to not be going on tour and having any of that stuff taking up my brain. I just went right back to the piano. I was already exercising my songwriting muscles so a lot of it came very quickly.”

