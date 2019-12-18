 Bret Michaels Delivers $20000 in Christmas Gifts To Bahamas - Noise11.com
Bret Michaels. Photo by Carrie Reiser (bretmichaels.com)

Bret Michaels. Photo by Carrie Reiser (bretmichaels.com)

Bret Michaels Delivers $20000 in Christmas Gifts To Bahamas

by Music-News.com on December 19, 2019

in News

Bret Michaels has teamed up with The Paradise Fund to help 200 families in need in the Coopers Town village on Abaco island, which was one of the places devastated by Hurricane Dorian, last year and Bret, 56, will fly his own plane to the island to personally deliver the gifts and supplies.

TMZ also reports that the big-hearted rockstar will deliver “meals, winter clothing, books, school supplies and even Christmas trees”, while Bret will wear a Santa hat and be joined by volunteers dressed as elves.

In total Bret and The Paradise fund are set to deliver 15,000 lbs of supplies to The Bahamas this Christmas.

Meanwhile, Bret is looking forward to an exciting 2020 after it was revealed that Poison, Motley Crue and Def Leppard are to go on tour together in the summer.

The tour begins on July 7th at Florida’s Hard Rock Stadium, and comes to a close on September 5th 2020 at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium.

Bret has also had a successful solo career, with his 2010 album ‘Custom Built’ – which was inspired by his reality docu-series ‘Bret Michaels: Life As I Know It’ – topping Billboard’s Hard Rock list.

Michaels recently said the band works “in tandem” with his solo projects, and insisted it’s not “instead of” being with his bandmates.

He also admitted that he doesn’t see himself retiring from touring and making music anytime soon, because he lives to be on stage.

He explained: “I never do anything ‘instead of.’ It’s not like I’ve gotta leave Poison to do solo or vice versa; I just make it all work in tandem.

“And next year, we’re already talking about where to kick it off, where to start, and we’re gonna make it an incredible tour, and then mix that with the solo dates.

“It’s gonna just continue. ‘Cause at this point, this is what I not only love to do, it’s what I live and do.

“This is what I love to do – be out on the road making music – and Poison is gonna bring, again, an awesome show next year.”

music-news.com

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Jarvis Cocker, Pulp
Jarvis Cocker C**ts Are Still Running The World On Track To Be UK’s No 1 Christmas Song

The attempt to make Jarvis Cocker’s ‘C**ts Are Still Running The World’ the number one song in the UK looks like it may just pay off.

9 hours ago
Ozzy Osbourne Black Sabbath photo by Ros O'Gorman
Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne To Spend Christmas Apart

Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne are spending Christmas apart for the first time in 40 years, after doctors ordered Ozzy not to fly.

18 hours ago
Merry Christmas Mariah Carey
Mariah Carey ‘All I Want For Christmas’ is Finally No 1 In The USA

Mariah Carey's 'All I Want for Christmas Is You' has finally topped the Billboard Hot 100 - 25 years after it was first released.

20 hours ago
Alice Cooper at Rod Laver Arena on Friday 20 October 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Alice Cooper Says Johnny Depp Would Rather Be A Musician Than Actor

Alice Cooper says his mate Johnny Depp would rather play music than act.

21 hours ago
Ich Bin Ein Esel Why
Cosmic Psychos Spin-Off Ich Bin Ein Esel Release Limited Edition Vinyl

Ich Bin Ein Esel, featuring Cosmic Psychos guitarist Mad Macka, Dr Rock from Boondall Boys and Larmo Cusack from The Dangermen, have released a very limited edition of their 2008 album ‘Why?’.

1 day ago
Gene Simmons of Kiss photo by Ros OGorman
Japanese Rock Star Yoshiki Joins Kiss For Toyko Encore

Japan’s Yoshiki, lead singer of X Japan, joined Kiss for their two-song encore in Tokyo on 11 December.

1 day ago
Magic Dirt Life Was Better
Magic Dirt To Reissue 1994 EP ‘Life Was Better’ In 2020

Magic Dirt’s second EP ‘Life Was Better’ will be reissued in January 2020.

1 day ago