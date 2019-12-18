Bret Michaels Delivers $20000 in Christmas Gifts To Bahamas

Bret Michaels has teamed up with The Paradise Fund to help 200 families in need in the Coopers Town village on Abaco island, which was one of the places devastated by Hurricane Dorian, last year and Bret, 56, will fly his own plane to the island to personally deliver the gifts and supplies.

TMZ also reports that the big-hearted rockstar will deliver “meals, winter clothing, books, school supplies and even Christmas trees”, while Bret will wear a Santa hat and be joined by volunteers dressed as elves.

In total Bret and The Paradise fund are set to deliver 15,000 lbs of supplies to The Bahamas this Christmas.

Meanwhile, Bret is looking forward to an exciting 2020 after it was revealed that Poison, Motley Crue and Def Leppard are to go on tour together in the summer.

The tour begins on July 7th at Florida’s Hard Rock Stadium, and comes to a close on September 5th 2020 at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium.

Bret has also had a successful solo career, with his 2010 album ‘Custom Built’ – which was inspired by his reality docu-series ‘Bret Michaels: Life As I Know It’ – topping Billboard’s Hard Rock list.

Michaels recently said the band works “in tandem” with his solo projects, and insisted it’s not “instead of” being with his bandmates.

He also admitted that he doesn’t see himself retiring from touring and making music anytime soon, because he lives to be on stage.

He explained: “I never do anything ‘instead of.’ It’s not like I’ve gotta leave Poison to do solo or vice versa; I just make it all work in tandem.

“And next year, we’re already talking about where to kick it off, where to start, and we’re gonna make it an incredible tour, and then mix that with the solo dates.

“It’s gonna just continue. ‘Cause at this point, this is what I not only love to do, it’s what I live and do.

“This is what I love to do – be out on the road making music – and Poison is gonna bring, again, an awesome show next year.”

music-news.com

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Share this: Share

Twitter

Print



LinkedIn

Facebook



Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments