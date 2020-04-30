 Briggs To Host Virtual APRA Awards - Noise11.com
Briggs. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Briggs To Host Virtual APRA Awards

by Paul Cashmere on April 30, 2020

in News

Australian rapper, writer, hip hop artist and actor Briggs has been revealed as the host of the 2020 virtual APRA Awards.

Briggs was the writer of the ‘Our Bodies, Our Elves’ episode of Matt Groening’s ‘Disenchanted’. Briggs has released two albums with a third ‘Briggs for PM’ coming soon. He is also a member of A.B. Original with Trials.

The 2020 APRA Music Awards will be held exclusively online due to lockdown.

https://www.hyvio.com/apraawards

From 6:30pm AEST the #VAPRAs will kick off a virtual red carpet. Music fans from around the world are invited to dress up in their rock n’ roll finery and share selfies and fashion fun with customised #VAPRAs red carpet Instagram filters. RSVP on our Facebook event page.

Please put the new #VAPRAs date Monday 25 May in your ‘iso’ diary and bookmark this link
https://www.hyvio.com/apraawards We hope you’ll join us then.

2020 Virtual APRA Music Awards

NEW DATE: MONDAY 25 MAY
6:30pm AEST Virtual Red Carpet kicks off
7:00pm AEST #VAPRAs broadcast commences
Hosted by Briggs
With Musical Direction by Kate Miller-Heidke

