 Britney Spears IS In No Rush To Return To The Music Industry - Noise11.com
Britney Spears - image By Ros O'Gorman

Britney Spears IS In No Rush To Return To The Music Industry

by Music-News.com on December 29, 2021

in News

Britney Spears has revealed the reasons why she doesn’t want to return to the music industry.

Britney Spears shared a lengthy Instagram post on Monday in which she discussed her faith, falling out with her family, and her hiatus from music following her release from her 13-year conservatorship in November.

Spears claimed that she often asked to make new music or remix her old songs during her time under the conservatorship but was told she couldn’t.

“It was a set up to make me fail yet I knew exactly what I wanted my fan s (sic) to see and it didn’t make sense how network television shows are showcasing my music with remixes of all my music …. yet the person who owns the music is told no !!!! They even gave remixes to my sister but why was I always told no?” she wrote in the lengthy post.

“So much wasted time to only embarrass me and humiliate me and I guess it seems odd to most now why I don’t even do music anymore… that’s just the surface issues. People have no idea the awful things that were done to me personally … and after what I’ve been through, I’m scared of people and the business !!!! They really hurt me !!!!!!! Not doing music anymore is my way of saying ‘Fuck you’ in a sense when it only actually benefits my family by ignoring my real work.”

Britney Spears claimed that her family “embarrassed” and “hurt me deeply”, but looking back at prior accomplishments, which she shared via social media last week, are helping her move past her insecurities.

She added that 2021 was all about “growth” and in 2022, she aims to “push myself a bit more and do things that scare me”.

music-news.com

