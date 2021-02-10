 Britney Spears Is Working On Her Own Documentary - Noise11.com
Britney Spears - image By Ros O'Gorman

Britney Spears Is Working On Her Own Documentary

by Music-News.com on February 11, 2021

in News

Britney Spears has reportedly teamed up with a top female filmmaker to make her own documentary about her life.

Britney took to Instagram to reassure fans of her wellbeing after the controversial documentary Framing Britney Spears aired in the U.S., writing: “Each person has their story and their take on other people’s stories !!!! We all have so many different bright beautiful lives Remember, no matter what we think we know about a person’s life it is nothing compared to the actual person living behind the lens !!!”

The film documented 39-year-old Britney’s mental health struggles and her conservatorship, after her dad Jamie was placed in charge of her life following her breakdown in 2008, and now sources have told the New York Post’s Page Six that the mother-of-two is in the process of working on her own film, “said in her own words”.

“But under her current conservatorship, she fears her father could take control of the film to paint himself in a better light,” an insider told the outlet.

Britney has been battling to have Jamie removed from her conservatorship, with her Iranian boyfriend Sam Asghari labelling her dad a “total dick”, writing on his Instagram Stories: “I won’t be going into details because I’ve always respected our privacy but at the same time I didn’t come to this country to not be able to express my opinion and freedom.”

However, one person who won’t be weighing in on the scandal is Kevin Federline – Britney’s ex-husband and father of her two sons.

“Kevin has no involvement with regard to Britney and her attorneys asking to remove Jamie as conservator,” his family lawyer Mark Vincent Kaplan told E! News. “He has no other position to state with regard to the conservatorship.”

music-news.com

Noise11.com

