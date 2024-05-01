Linkin Park Plan Reunion With Female Singer - Noise11.com

Linkin Park are reportedly planning a reunion tour with a new female vocalist.

Linkin Park have been on hiatus since the tragic death of frontman Chester Bennington – who took his own live aged 41 in 2017 – but now they may be ready to get back on the road as a band in 2025.

According to Billboard, the group’s booking agency WME is “taking offers” for a potential tour as well as headline festival dates.

The lineup would feature longtime members Mike Shinoda, Brad Delson and Dave Farrell.

There is no official word on who could succeed the late singer, but a source told the outlet that the group is “hoping to find a female vocalist” to step in.

This matches recent rumours, with Jay Gordon of the band Orgy suggesting he had heard the same.

He told KCAL 96.7 show ‘Wired in the Empire’: “Very, very cool guys and obviously a great band. They’ve been around a long time and they’re still going for it. It’s going to be tough without Chester, but we’ll see.

“I hear they got a girl singer now. That’s what I heard.”

He later insisted his comments had been taken out of context, and claimed on social media that he knew “nothing about any of that”.

Evanesence singer Amy Lee has since shot down suggestions she is lined up to join Linkin Park, which comes as fans were hoping she could be the mystery singer.

She told iHeartRadio Canada: “That is an incredible compliment. I have not heard that. No, I have not been contacted or anything like that. But [I’m a] huge fan feel like our worlds, our fanbases are a lot of the same people.”

She joked they “should ask”, and despite her own hectic schedule she “might do it part-time”.

Last month, guitarist Mike Shinoda insisted once there is something firm to announce, fans will hear the news direct from the ‘What I’ve Done’ group.

He told Revolver magazine: “People always ask what’s next for the band, and the best answer I can ever give anybody is when there’s something to tell you, we will tell you.”

