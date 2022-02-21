Britney Spears Lands $15 Million Book Deal - Noise11.com

Britney Spears has reportedly signed a deal to pen a tell-all memoir.

On Monday, editors at the New York Post’s Page Six reported that the Toxic hitmaker has reached an agreement with the team at publishing house Simon & Schuster to write the book, which will apparently delve into the details of her controversial 13-year conservatorship. The conservatorship was terminated last November.

In addition, it was reported that the contract is worth “as much as $15 million”, and might be one of the most lucrative book deals in years, following the arrangement made by former U.S. President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle Obama with Penguin Random House in 2017 that was reportedly worth $60 million (£44 million).

Representatives for Simon & Schuster have not yet commented on the report.

The news comes after Britney’s younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, released her book, Things I Should Have Said, last month.

Since then, the siblings have been embroiled in a public feud, with Britney, 40, threatening legal action against Jamie Lynn over statements she made in the memoir, and the 30-year-old maintaining her side of the story.

