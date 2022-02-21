 Britney Spears Lands $15 Million Book Deal - Noise11.com
Britney Spears - image By Ros O'Gorman

Britney Spears - image By Ros O'Gorman

Britney Spears Lands $15 Million Book Deal

by Music-News.com on February 22, 2022

in News

Britney Spears has reportedly signed a deal to pen a tell-all memoir.

On Monday, editors at the New York Post’s Page Six reported that the Toxic hitmaker has reached an agreement with the team at publishing house Simon & Schuster to write the book, which will apparently delve into the details of her controversial 13-year conservatorship. The conservatorship was terminated last November.

In addition, it was reported that the contract is worth “as much as $15 million”, and might be one of the most lucrative book deals in years, following the arrangement made by former U.S. President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle Obama with Penguin Random House in 2017 that was reportedly worth $60 million (£44 million).

Representatives for Simon & Schuster have not yet commented on the report.

The news comes after Britney’s younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, released her book, Things I Should Have Said, last month.

Since then, the siblings have been embroiled in a public feud, with Britney, 40, threatening legal action against Jamie Lynn over statements she made in the memoir, and the 30-year-old maintaining her side of the story.

Tagged as: , , ,

Related Posts

Michael Buble at Rod Laver Arena, photo Ros O'Gorman
Michael Bublé To Be A Father For The Fourth Time

Michael Bublé and Luisana Lopilato are reportedly expecting their fourth child.

11 hours ago
Motor Ace
Motor Ace To Celebrate 20 Years Of Five Star Laundry On Reunion Tour

Motor Ace will be hitting the road in June to celebrate 20 years since the release of their debut album ‘Five Star Laundry’.

1 day ago
Vanessa Amorosi City of Angels
Vanessa Amorosi To Release Seventh Album ‘City of Angels’

Vanessa Amorosi will release her seventh album ‘City of Angels’ in March.

5 days ago
Biffy Clyro - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Biffy Clyro To Premiere Documentary

Biffy Clyro have teamed up with Amazon Music on the upcoming documentary, 'Biffy Clyro: Cultural Sons of Scotland'.

6 days ago
Madonna performs at Rod Laver Arena on Saturday 12 March 2016. This is the first show of the Australian leg of her world wide Rebel Heart Tour.
Madonna and Katy Perry Are Working Together

Madonna has reportedly recruited pal Katy Perry for a remix project.

6 days ago
Emeli Sande
Emeli Sande Has A New Album Coming For May

Emeli Sande has announced her new album, 'Let's Say For Instance'.

7 days ago
Cut Copy
Cut Copy Are Heading Across North American And Into Europe

Australia’s Cut Copy have a full year of touring ahead of them with North American and European dates locked in for 2022.

February 15, 2022