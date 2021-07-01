Britney Spears' Request To Have Father Removed As Conservator Denied - Noise11.com

A judge has denied Britney Spears’ motion to remove her father Jamie as her conservator.

Jamie Spears was initially put in charge as a co-conservator of both the singer’s personal and professional affairs in 2008, following her infamous mental health breakdown.

However, he has only overseen the business part of her estate since September 2019, when health woes prompted him to temporarily relinquish control of the personal side to Jodi Montgomery, the person Britney’s own lawyer, Sam Ingham, recently requested to be appointed the star’s sole conservator.

Ingham had filed to remove Jamie from Britney’s conservatorship last year, but Los Angeles Country Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny has now denied the request, stating: “The conservatee’s request to suspend James P Spears… is denied without prejudice.”

Britney has taken the first steps in formally requesting the termination of her 13-year conservatorship following an emotional testimony last week, when she likened her situation to being sex trafficked, and said she wanted her “life back”. It remains to be seen how her request for the conservatorship termination is affected by the judge’s refusal to remove Jamie as conservator.

Since the hearing, Jamie and Montgomery have been at loggerheads, with Britney’s dad claiming that he had no input in the singer’s personal day-to-day life and Montgomery insisting that each and every expenditure, including ones relating to Britney’s medical care, were approved by Jamie.

Jamie has since filed a petition to have Britney’s claims investigated.

“Mr. Spears believes it is important for the integrity of the conservatorship proceedings and in the best interests of Ms. Spears for the Court to order an investigation into the issues and claims raised by (Britney) at the June 23, 2021 status hearing,” his lawyer said. “Either the allegations will be shown to be true, in which case corrective action must be taken, or they will be shown to be false, in which case the conservatorship can continue its course.”

