Bruno Mars and Anderson.Paak Want Silk Sonic To Play At The Grammy Awards - Noise11.com

Bruno Mars and Anderson.Paak have pleaded with the Grammy Awards bosses to let their new band Silk Sonic perform at the upcoming ceremony.

Bruno Mars shared a note to the Recording Academy on his Twitter page on Sunday night, following Anderson’s outrage that the newly-formed Silk Sonic were not included on the list of performers for the 14 March ceremony.

“Dear Grammys,” he wrote. “If you can see it in your hearts to allow two out of work musicians to perform at your show, we would really appreciate it.

“We just released a song and could really use the promotion right now. We have a lot riding on this record (and the Pelicans game next week, but that’s another story).”

Insisting that Silk Sonic would follow all the Covid-19 protocols in place for the event, Mars continued: “We haven’t been able to perform for a while and we just want to sing. We’ll send in an audition tape and take as many covid tests as we need to. I promise we won’t be extra. We just really want a gig again. I hope you’ll consider this request and give us the opportunity to shine.”

Mars’ letter to the Recording Academy came after Anderson urged his bandmate to “call me back” and address their absence from the performers list.

“YO @BrunoMars WHAT THE Fuck?!? Did you see this?!?! Call me back!!” he wrote, before adding: “Nah fuck that!” .Paak said in another tweet. “I haven’t seen my family in months!! I need this to work, You promised me!! Everybody join in!!! I need all of Twitter to help make this trend!! Come on @RecordingAcad #LetSilkSonicThrive.”

The Recording Academy has yet to respond to Mars and Anderson’s pleas.

If they were granted a performance spot at the Grammys, it’s likely they would perform Silk Sonic’s first single – Leave The Door Open – taken from their upcoming debut album An Evening With Silk Sonic.

