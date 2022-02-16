 BTS Star V Tests Positive To Covid-19 - Noise11.com
BTS

BTS

BTS Star V Tests Positive To Covid-19

by Music-News.com on February 17, 2022

in News

BTS singer V has tested positive for coronavirus a few weeks after his bandmate Jimin caught Covid-19.

BTS’s label, Big Hit Music, announced that the 26-year-old had tested positive for the virus and was experiencing mild symptoms in a statement posted to Weverse on Tuesday.

“V completed two rounds of COVID-19 vaccinations and is not presenting any extraordinary symptoms other than a mild fever and sore throat. He is currently undergoing treatment at home while waiting for further guidelines from the health care authorities,” the statement reads.

The label representatives revealed that V had contact with his six bandmates recently but they are testing negative.

“There was contact with the other members on Saturday the 12th, but everyone was wearing a mask, and there was no close contact,” they explained. “None of the BTS members other than V are presenting any symptoms, and everyone received negative results from the preemptive self-tests.”

At the start of February, Big Hit reps revealed that V’s bandmate Jimin had been hospitalised with acute appendicitis and Covid-19, and he underwent surgery to remove his appendix.

Bandmates RM, Jin, and Suga previously tested positive for coronavirus in December.

music-news.com

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Biffy Clyro - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Biffy Clyro To Premiere Documentary

Biffy Clyro have teamed up with Amazon Music on the upcoming documentary, 'Biffy Clyro: Cultural Sons of Scotland'.

14 hours ago
Ed Sheeran photo by Ros O'Gorman
Ed Sheeran and Bring Me The Horizon ‘Bad Habits’ Collaboration Is Ready

Ed Sheeran and Bring Me The Horizon will release their heavy rock version of 'Bad Habits' on Friday (18.02.22).

1 day ago
Emeli Sande
Emeli Sande Has A New Album Coming For May

Emeli Sande has announced her new album, 'Let's Say For Instance'.

2 days ago
Noise11 The 1975 photo by Ian Laidlaw
The 1975 To Make Comeback In Japan

The 1975 will make their live comeback at Japan's Summer Sonic festival in August.

2 days ago
Cut Copy
Cut Copy Are Heading Across North American And Into Europe

Australia’s Cut Copy have a full year of touring ahead of them with North American and European dates locked in for 2022.

2 days ago
Harry Styles One Direction Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Harry Styles Films Video On Giant Bed Outside Buckingham Palace

Harry Styles has been spotted filming a music video on a giant bed outside Buckingham Palace.

4 days ago
Kanye West 2012 - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Kanye West Fires Off At Pete Davidson

Kanye West has criticised Pete Davidson in a series of fiery messages posted on Instagram.

5 days ago