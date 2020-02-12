Cameron McGlinchey Recruited Full Time To The Screaming Jets

The Screaming Jets’ 2019 touring drummer Cameron McGlinchey has been upgraded to a permanent position with the band.
The Screaming Jets kidnapped McGlinchey from their 2019 touring partners Palace of the King. Cameron is also the former drummer for Rogue Traders, a one-time member of Maeder.
The 2020 lineup for the Screaming Jets is locked in at:
Dave Gleeson – Vocals, Acoustic Guitar and Worldly Opinions
Paul Woseen – Bass, Vocals and Rawwwkk
Scott Kingman – Guitar, Vocals and Rock Cool
Jimi Hocking – Guitar, Vocals & On Stage Acrobatics
Cameron McGlinchey – Drums
The Screaming Jets will head out on their ‘Sunshine & Hurricanes’ tour in May.
‘Sunshine and Hurricanes’ Tour Dates
https://www.thescreamingjets.com.au
Fri 08-May-20 GATEWAY HOTEL, GEELONG VIC
Sat 09-May-20 COMMERCIAL HOTEL, SOUTH MORANG VIC
*Featuring: Mannequin Death Squad
Thu 14-May-20 HIGHFIELD HOTEL, CARINGBAH NSW
Fri 15-May-20 BELMONT 16’S NSW
Sat 16-May-20 SAWTELL RSL NSW
*Featuring: Steve Balbi (ex Noiseworks)
Fri 22-May-20 HAMILTON HOTEL, BRISBANE QLD
Sat 23-May-20 THE SHED, AUSSIE WORLD QLD
*Featuring: Clam Sandwich
Sat 30-May-20 BRIDGEWAY HOTEL SA
*Featuring: Glowing
Fri 05-Jun-20 FREO SOCIAL, FREMANTLE WA
Sat 06-Jun-20 CHARLES HOTEL WA
*Featuring: Electric State
Fri 12-Jun-20 CENTRAL HOTEL, SHELLHARBOUR NSW
Sat 13-Jun-20 TERREY HILLS TAVERN NSW
*Featuring: Jones The Cat
Fri 19-Jun-20 YOUNG SERVICES CLUB, YOUNG NSW
Sat 20-Jun-20 BATHURST PANTHERS NSW
*Featuring: Jones The Cat
