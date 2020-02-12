Cameron McGlinchey Recruited Full Time To The Screaming Jets

The Screaming Jets’ 2019 touring drummer Cameron McGlinchey has been upgraded to a permanent position with the band.

The Screaming Jets kidnapped McGlinchey from their 2019 touring partners Palace of the King. Cameron is also the former drummer for Rogue Traders, a one-time member of Maeder.

The 2020 lineup for the Screaming Jets is locked in at:

Dave Gleeson – Vocals, Acoustic Guitar and Worldly Opinions

Paul Woseen – Bass, Vocals and Rawwwkk

Scott Kingman – Guitar, Vocals and Rock Cool

Jimi Hocking – Guitar, Vocals & On Stage Acrobatics

Cameron McGlinchey – Drums

The Screaming Jets will head out on their ‘Sunshine & Hurricanes’ tour in May.

‘Sunshine and Hurricanes’ Tour Dates

https://www.thescreamingjets.com.au

Fri 08-May-20 GATEWAY HOTEL, GEELONG VIC

Sat 09-May-20 COMMERCIAL HOTEL, SOUTH MORANG VIC

*Featuring: Mannequin Death Squad

Thu 14-May-20 HIGHFIELD HOTEL, CARINGBAH NSW

Fri 15-May-20 BELMONT 16’S NSW

Sat 16-May-20 SAWTELL RSL NSW

*Featuring: Steve Balbi (ex Noiseworks)

Fri 22-May-20 HAMILTON HOTEL, BRISBANE QLD

Sat 23-May-20 THE SHED, AUSSIE WORLD QLD

*Featuring: Clam Sandwich

Sat 30-May-20 BRIDGEWAY HOTEL SA

*Featuring: Glowing

Fri 05-Jun-20 FREO SOCIAL, FREMANTLE WA

Sat 06-Jun-20 CHARLES HOTEL WA

*Featuring: Electric State

Fri 12-Jun-20 CENTRAL HOTEL, SHELLHARBOUR NSW

Sat 13-Jun-20 TERREY HILLS TAVERN NSW

*Featuring: Jones The Cat

Fri 19-Jun-20 YOUNG SERVICES CLUB, YOUNG NSW

Sat 20-Jun-20 BATHURST PANTHERS NSW

*Featuring: Jones The Cat

