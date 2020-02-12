 Cameron McGlinchey Recruited Full Time To The Screaming Jets - Noise11.com
Cameron McGlinchey Recruited Full Time To The Screaming Jets

by Paul Cashmere on February 12, 2020

in News

The Screaming Jets’ 2019 touring drummer Cameron McGlinchey has been upgraded to a permanent position with the band.

The Screaming Jets kidnapped McGlinchey from their 2019 touring partners Palace of the King. Cameron is also the former drummer for Rogue Traders, a one-time member of Maeder.

The 2020 lineup for the Screaming Jets is locked in at:
Dave Gleeson – Vocals, Acoustic Guitar and Worldly Opinions
Paul Woseen – Bass, Vocals and Rawwwkk
Scott Kingman – Guitar, Vocals and Rock Cool
Jimi Hocking – Guitar, Vocals & On Stage Acrobatics
Cameron McGlinchey – Drums

The Screaming Jets will head out on their ‘Sunshine & Hurricanes’ tour in May.

‘Sunshine and Hurricanes’ Tour Dates

https://www.thescreamingjets.com.au

Fri 08-May-20 GATEWAY HOTEL, GEELONG VIC
Sat 09-May-20 COMMERCIAL HOTEL, SOUTH MORANG VIC
*Featuring: Mannequin Death Squad

Thu 14-May-20 HIGHFIELD HOTEL, CARINGBAH NSW
Fri 15-May-20 BELMONT 16’S NSW
Sat 16-May-20 SAWTELL RSL NSW
*Featuring: Steve Balbi (ex Noiseworks)

Fri 22-May-20 HAMILTON HOTEL, BRISBANE QLD
Sat 23-May-20 THE SHED, AUSSIE WORLD QLD
*Featuring: Clam Sandwich

Sat 30-May-20 BRIDGEWAY HOTEL SA
*Featuring: Glowing

Fri 05-Jun-20 FREO SOCIAL, FREMANTLE WA
Sat 06-Jun-20 CHARLES HOTEL WA
*Featuring: Electric State

Fri 12-Jun-20 CENTRAL HOTEL, SHELLHARBOUR NSW
Sat 13-Jun-20 TERREY HILLS TAVERN NSW
*Featuring: Jones The Cat

Fri 19-Jun-20 YOUNG SERVICES CLUB, YOUNG NSW
Sat 20-Jun-20 BATHURST PANTHERS NSW
*Featuring: Jones The Cat

