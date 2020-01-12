Celeste Barber to Host Fire Fight Australia with Alice Cooper, Queen, kd lang, Olivia Newton-John and more

Queen + Adam Lambert, Alice Cooper, Olivia Newton-John and kd lang will join Australia’s Amy Shark, Baker Boy, Conrad Sewell, Daryl Braithwaite, Delta Goodrem, Grinspoon, Guy Sebastian, Hilltop Hoods, Icehouse, Illy, Jessica Mauboy, John Farnham, Lee Kernaghan, Peking Duk, Pete Murray, Tina Arena and William Barton for Fire Fight Australia.

The event will be hosted by Celeste Barber who crowdfunded over $40 million for the cause.

Frire Fight Australia will be held in Sydney on Sunday 16 February 2020. All money raised will go to the National Bushfire Relief.

All concert ticket profits and all contributions through Ticketek will go towards key organisations providing vital “Rescue”, “Relief and Recovery” and “Rehabilitation”.

– “Rescue” – Rural and regional fire services in affected states

– “Relief and Recovery” – Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery

– “Rehabilitation” – The RSPCA Bushfire Appeal

Fans can also donate to bushfire relief through www.firefightaustralia.com.

All enquiries email info@firefightaustralia.com #FireFightAustralia

Do not buy from unauthorised resale scalper websites. You risk buying invalid or fraudulent tickets. The only authorised seller of Fire Fight Australia tickets is Ticketek Australia.

