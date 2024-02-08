 Suzi Quatro Wants Alice Cooper To Sing On Her Next Record - Noise11.com
Suzi Quatro at One Electric Day Victor Harbour 5 November 2022

Suzi Quatro Wants Alice Cooper To Sing On Her Next Record

by Paul Cashmere on February 8, 2024

in News

Suzi Quatro has 15 songs ready to record on her next album and she wants Alice Cooper to sing a duet with her on the record.

Suzi says she will start recording the album as soon as she returns home from her Australian tour for Red Hot Summer in February and March.

“I may have to do a duet with him on my next album. I may need to put the call in,” Suzi tells Noise11.com.

Suzi and Alice go back a long way. Both are from Detroit and Alice covered Suzi’s ‘Your Mama Won’t Like Me’ on his ‘Breadcrumbs’ EP. “Don’t forgot I broke his nose,” Suzi adds. “We were on that Welcome To My Nightmare tour. It was like 80 shows. We had done 40 before that by ourselves up in Canada non-stop. Of course, you go a little bit crazy. We decided to have a rubber dart gun fight in the hotel. We even had the mattresses out in the hallway and it was getting really tactical, hiding and shooting and hiding and shooting. Alice was hiding behind a television set. He has a rather large nose. He stuck his nose out to see where I was and ‘boink’. He had a shiner and he went on stage that night with a Suzi Quatro t-shirt out of respect”.

Watch the Noise11 interview with Suzi Quatro:

Suzi Quatro will tour Australia in February and March on the Red Hot Summer tour.

Saturday 24th February 2024
Westport Park, Port Macquarie NSW
Featuring SUZI QUATRO, CHEAP TRICK, Jon Stevens, The Angels, Baby Animals,
The Screaming Jets & Chocolate Starfish
*This is an 18-plus show*

Sunday 25th February 2024
Broadwater Parklands, Southport QLD
Featuring SUZI QUATRO, CHEAP TRICK, Jon Stevens, The Angels, Baby Animals,
The Screaming Jets & Chocolate Starfish
*This is an 18-plus show*

Saturday 2nd March 2024
Berry Showground, Berry NSW
Featuring SUZI QUATRO, CHEAP TRICK, Jon Stevens, The Angels, Baby Animals,
The Screaming Jets & Chocolate Starfish
*All patrons under 18 must be accompanied by an adult*
*Children under 6 years receive free entry and must be in attendance with paying adult*

Sunday 3rd March 2024
Bella Vista Farm, Bella Vista NSW
Featuring SUZI QUATRO, CHEAP TRICK, Jon Stevens, The Angels, Baby Animals,
The Screaming Jets & Chocolate Starfish
*This is an 18-plus show*

Saturday 9th March 2024
Queens Park, Toowoomba QLD
Featuring SUZI QUATRO, CHEAP TRICK, Jon Stevens, The Angels, Baby Animals,
The Screaming Jets & Chocolate Starfish
*All patrons under 18 must be accompanied by an adult*
*Children under 6 years receive free entry and must be in attendance with paying adult*

Sunday 10th March 2024
Sandstone Point Hotel, Bribie Island QLD
Featuring SUZI QUATRO, CHEAP TRICK, Jon Stevens, The Angels, Baby Animals,
The Screaming Jets & Chocolate Starfish
*This is an 18-plus show*

Saturday 16th March 2024
Victoria Park, Ballarat VIC
Featuring SUZI QUATRO, CHEAP TRICK, Jon Stevens, The Angels, Baby Animals,
The Screaming Jets & Chocolate Starfish
*All patrons under 18 must be accompanied by an adult*
*Children under 6 years receive free entry and must be in attendance with paying adult*

Sunday 17th March 2024
Rochford Wines, Yarra Valley VIC
Featuring SUZI QUATRO, CHEAP TRICK, Jon Stevens, The Angels, Baby Animals,
The Screaming Jets & Chocolate Starfish
*All patrons under 18 must be accompanied by an adult*
*Children under 6 years of age are granted free entry*

Saturday 23rd March 2024
Seppeltsfield Wines, Seppeltsfield SA
Featuring SUZI QUATRO, CHEAP TRICK, Jon Stevens, The Angels, Baby Animals,
The Screaming Jets & Chocolate Starfish
*This is an 18-plus show*

https://www.redhotsummertour.com.au

