Suzi Quatro Wants Alice Cooper To Sing On Her Next Record - Noise11.com

Suzi Quatro has 15 songs ready to record on her next album and she wants Alice Cooper to sing a duet with her on the record.

Suzi says she will start recording the album as soon as she returns home from her Australian tour for Red Hot Summer in February and March.

“I may have to do a duet with him on my next album. I may need to put the call in,” Suzi tells Noise11.com.

Suzi and Alice go back a long way. Both are from Detroit and Alice covered Suzi’s ‘Your Mama Won’t Like Me’ on his ‘Breadcrumbs’ EP. “Don’t forgot I broke his nose,” Suzi adds. “We were on that Welcome To My Nightmare tour. It was like 80 shows. We had done 40 before that by ourselves up in Canada non-stop. Of course, you go a little bit crazy. We decided to have a rubber dart gun fight in the hotel. We even had the mattresses out in the hallway and it was getting really tactical, hiding and shooting and hiding and shooting. Alice was hiding behind a television set. He has a rather large nose. He stuck his nose out to see where I was and ‘boink’. He had a shiner and he went on stage that night with a Suzi Quatro t-shirt out of respect”.

Watch the Noise11 interview with Suzi Quatro:

Suzi Quatro will tour Australia in February and March on the Red Hot Summer tour.

Saturday 24th February 2024

Westport Park, Port Macquarie NSW

Featuring SUZI QUATRO, CHEAP TRICK, Jon Stevens, The Angels, Baby Animals,

The Screaming Jets & Chocolate Starfish

*This is an 18-plus show*

Sunday 25th February 2024

Broadwater Parklands, Southport QLD

Featuring SUZI QUATRO, CHEAP TRICK, Jon Stevens, The Angels, Baby Animals,

The Screaming Jets & Chocolate Starfish

*This is an 18-plus show*

Saturday 2nd March 2024

Berry Showground, Berry NSW

Featuring SUZI QUATRO, CHEAP TRICK, Jon Stevens, The Angels, Baby Animals,

The Screaming Jets & Chocolate Starfish

*All patrons under 18 must be accompanied by an adult*

*Children under 6 years receive free entry and must be in attendance with paying adult*

Sunday 3rd March 2024

Bella Vista Farm, Bella Vista NSW

Featuring SUZI QUATRO, CHEAP TRICK, Jon Stevens, The Angels, Baby Animals,

The Screaming Jets & Chocolate Starfish

*This is an 18-plus show*

Saturday 9th March 2024

Queens Park, Toowoomba QLD

Featuring SUZI QUATRO, CHEAP TRICK, Jon Stevens, The Angels, Baby Animals,

The Screaming Jets & Chocolate Starfish

*All patrons under 18 must be accompanied by an adult*

*Children under 6 years receive free entry and must be in attendance with paying adult*

Sunday 10th March 2024

Sandstone Point Hotel, Bribie Island QLD

Featuring SUZI QUATRO, CHEAP TRICK, Jon Stevens, The Angels, Baby Animals,

The Screaming Jets & Chocolate Starfish

*This is an 18-plus show*

Saturday 16th March 2024

Victoria Park, Ballarat VIC

Featuring SUZI QUATRO, CHEAP TRICK, Jon Stevens, The Angels, Baby Animals,

The Screaming Jets & Chocolate Starfish

*All patrons under 18 must be accompanied by an adult*

*Children under 6 years receive free entry and must be in attendance with paying adult*

Sunday 17th March 2024

Rochford Wines, Yarra Valley VIC

Featuring SUZI QUATRO, CHEAP TRICK, Jon Stevens, The Angels, Baby Animals,

The Screaming Jets & Chocolate Starfish

*All patrons under 18 must be accompanied by an adult*

*Children under 6 years of age are granted free entry*

Saturday 23rd March 2024

Seppeltsfield Wines, Seppeltsfield SA

Featuring SUZI QUATRO, CHEAP TRICK, Jon Stevens, The Angels, Baby Animals,

The Screaming Jets & Chocolate Starfish

*This is an 18-plus show*

https://www.redhotsummertour.com.au

