Newcastle Scores Two Pandemonium Sideshows - Noise11.com

Newcastle will host Pandemonium Festival bands across two nights of sideshows in April.

On April 22 Blondie will headline the first night with Wolfmother and Cosmic Psychos and on April 23 Alice Cooper, Deep Purple and Gyroscope will play.

Sidenote: Blondie’s bass player for the tour is former Sex Pistol Glen Matlock.

PANDEMONIUM Sideshows

Newcastle All Ages Side Shows Announced

Blondie, Wolfmother, Cosmic Psychos – April 22

Alice Cooper, Deep Purple, Gyroscope – April 23

PANDEMONIUM 2024

Saturday, April 20: Caribbean Gardens, Melbourne

Monday, April 22: Blondie/Wolfmother/Cosmic Psychos – Entertainment Centre, Newcastle

Tuesday, April 23: Alice Cooper/Deep Purple/Gyroscope – Entertainment Centre, Newcastle

Thursday, April 25: Cathy Freeman Park – Sydney Olympic Park Precinct, Sydney

Saturday, April 27: Doug Jennings Park, Gold Coast

Sunday, April 28: Sandstone Point Hotel, Bribie Island*

*Blondie not performing

Line-up:

Alice Cooper

Blondie

Placebo

Deep Purple

Wheatus

The Psychedelic Furs

Dead Kennedys

Gang Of Four

Palaye Royale

plus Australian icons

Wolfmother

Cosmic Psychos

Gyroscope

and introducing Thai solo artist Petch;

NEWCASTLE SHOWS

Both Newcastle shows are open to All Ages, with a limited number of junior priced tickets available for ages 3-15 years inclusive.

Presale: Friday Feb 23 @ 9.00am to Monday, Feb 26 @9.00am local time

General on-sale: Monday, Feb 26 @ midday

www.pandemonium.rocks

Tickets and Information for all events can be found at

www.pandemonium.rocks

