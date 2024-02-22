Newcastle Scores Two Pandemonium Sideshows - Noise11.com

Newcastle will host Pandemonium Festival bands across two nights of sideshows in April.
On April 22 Blondie will headline the first night with Wolfmother and Cosmic Psychos and on April 23 Alice Cooper, Deep Purple and Gyroscope will play.
Sidenote: Blondie’s bass player for the tour is former Sex Pistol Glen Matlock.
PANDEMONIUM Sideshows
Newcastle All Ages Side Shows Announced
Blondie, Wolfmother, Cosmic Psychos – April 22
Alice Cooper, Deep Purple, Gyroscope – April 23
PANDEMONIUM 2024
Saturday, April 20: Caribbean Gardens, Melbourne
Monday, April 22: Blondie/Wolfmother/Cosmic Psychos – Entertainment Centre, Newcastle
Tuesday, April 23: Alice Cooper/Deep Purple/Gyroscope – Entertainment Centre, Newcastle
Thursday, April 25: Cathy Freeman Park – Sydney Olympic Park Precinct, Sydney
Saturday, April 27: Doug Jennings Park, Gold Coast
Sunday, April 28: Sandstone Point Hotel, Bribie Island*
*Blondie not performing
Line-up:
Alice Cooper
Blondie
Placebo
Deep Purple
Wheatus
The Psychedelic Furs
Dead Kennedys
Gang Of Four
Palaye Royale
plus Australian icons
Wolfmother
Cosmic Psychos
Gyroscope
and introducing Thai solo artist Petch;
NEWCASTLE SHOWS
Both Newcastle shows are open to All Ages, with a limited number of junior priced tickets available for ages 3-15 years inclusive.
Presale: Friday Feb 23 @ 9.00am to Monday, Feb 26 @9.00am local time
General on-sale: Monday, Feb 26 @ midday
www.pandemonium.rocks
