The Pandemonium Tour Confirmed To Go Ahead With Alice Cooper and Blondie - Noise11.com

Australia’s Pandemonium tour, due to start in Melbourne on April 20, is going ahead as previously stated and with a line-up change as also previously stated.

Media reports originating by the Nine Network that the event was cancelled were unconfirmed and false. That started a barrage of copycat online site parrot fashioning the incorrect Nine rep



Alice Cooper and Blondie have both confirmed on their individual websites that they will perform at the music festival.

The line-up is now Alice Cooper, Blondie, The Psychedelic Furs, Wheatus, Wolfmother, Palaye Royale, and Cosmic Psychos.

Deep Purple and Placebo have withdrawn for the event as has Gyropscope, Gang of Four, Dead Kennedys and Petch.

All dates shall remain the same with the two Newcastle dates moves to a single date and the Gold Coast event moved to Eatons Hill.

On both the Alice Cooper and Blondie dates, the official announcement has been made:

PANDEMONIUM TOUR IS ON! Despite the recent press reports that the Pandemonium Festival would be canceled, we – Alice Cooper and Blondie – have worked closely together over the past several weeks to make it happen, despite serious challenges that threatened the festival tour. We are excited to be coming to Australia 20th-28th April for Pandemonium, although there have had to be some changes. The festival will now feature Alice Cooper, Blondie, The Psychedelic Furs, Wheatus, Wolfmother, Palaye Royale, and Cosmic Psychos all on one big stage in Melbourne, Sydney and Gold Coast (note that the Gold Coast show is being moved to a better site – Broadwater Parklands). The Sunshine Coast show is being moved to Brisbane (at Eatons Hill). Additionally, we are combining the two Newcastle Entertainment Centre shows into one Indoor Pandemonium event on April 23. As previously noted, Blondie will not be on the Eatons Hill show.

Alice Cooper announcement

Blondie announcement

At this stage the Pandemonium website has not been adjusted to reflect the Alice and Blondie announcement but has been confirmed as accurate by the publicist for the event.

More details from the promoter, Andrew McManus of Apex Entertainment will follow by Monday as ticketing cannot be adjusted over a week by the ticketing agency.

