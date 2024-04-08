 New Pandemonium Details With Reduced Pricing And Offers To Existing Ticket Holders - Noise11.com
Alice Cooper at Rod Laver Arena on Friday 20 October 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Alice Cooper at Rod Laver Arena on Friday 20 October 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

New Pandemonium Details With Reduced Pricing And Offers To Existing Ticket Holders

by Paul Cashmere on April 8, 2024

in News,Noise Pro

The Pandemonium music festival will go ahead in Australia next week with Alice Cooper and Blondie but without Deep Purple and Placebo. As a result of the line-up changes, new offers have been made to compensate fans.

Here are the details:

TOUR DATES
Saturday, April 20: Caribbean Gardens, Melbourne
Tuesday, April 23: Alice Cooper, Blondie, Psychedelic Furs, Wolfmother side show
Entertainment Centre, Newcastle*
Thursday, April 25 (Anzac Day): Cathy Freeman Park – Sydney Olympic Park Precinct, Sydney
Saturday, April 27: Broadwater Parklands, Gold Coast (new venue)
Sunday, April 28: Eatons Hill Hotel, Brisbane (new venue)** Blondie not appearing

*Blondie will now share the stage with Alice Cooper, the Psychedelic Furs and Wolfmother in Newcastle on Tuesday April 23 from 6pm. New tickets will be allocated for Blondie’s Newcastle show (previously Monday, April 22)vand sent by Ticketek for Tuesday April 23.

FANS OF DEEP PURPLE
Deep Purple will not be performing at Pandemonium Festival later this month. Deep Purple are
eager to tour Australia in the future as their schedule permits.

FANS OF PLACEBO
Placebo are very disappointed to announce they will not now be performing at Pandemonium Festival in April in Australia. The band are very sad not to be able to play at this time but instead hope to come to Australia with their own shows at a later date

FANS OF DEAD KENNEDYS & GANG OF FOUR
Dead Kennedys and Gang of Four will not be performing at Pandemonium Festival later this month. Both acts hope to tour Australia in the future as their schedule permits.

PRICING CHANGE
The newly formatted Pandemonium Rocks festival dates will boast new and more affordable general admission ticket pricing of $190 per ticket. (Eatons Hill Hotel now at $165 GA, plus fees).

Existing Full Price General Admission ticket holders
(GA tickets purchased at full price excluding tickets purchased using any offers or promotions)
can choose one of the following three options:

– One complimentary GA ticket per full price ticket purchased to be added to their existing order.
OR
– A partial refund of $70, which is the difference of the initial price to the new price.
OR
– An exclusive Pandemonium hoodie valued at $100, not available at merchandise stands.
Details on our website soon.

All patrons, including VIP ticket holders will soon receive updated ticket information via Oztix with the above details and more.

**********
Our commitment to Wounded Heroes for Veterans Welfare in Sydney and Top Blokes Foundation in aid of Logan’s Legacy and Prevention of Juvenile Your Suicide Prevention remain in place.

Pandemonium Rocks 2024 not only delivers a day of iconic artists who are the soundtrack to our lives but also by proceeding supports our Australian artists, crews and music fans, the importance of supporting the Australian Festival scene right now has never been more important to ensure there is a future.

We truly love the support and understanding of our patrons in these tough economic times and are looking forward to seeing you all at the Pandemonium event of your choice.

Alice, Debbie, The Furs, Andrew, Brendan, The Royale’s and the Psycho’s are ready to rock, performing live and loud……don t miss out!

Tickets and Information for all events can be found at
www.pandemonium.rocks

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Glen Sobel Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Alice Cooper Alice Cooper Nita Strauss Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Alice Cooper Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Alice Cooper Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman AliceCooper270809_29950.jpg AliceCooper270809_29983.jpg AliceCooper270809_29990.jpg AliceCooper270809_30008.jpg AliceCooper270809_30050.jpg AliceCooper270809_30125.jpg Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Blondie. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Blondie. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Blondie. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Blondie. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Blondie. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Clem Burke Blondie. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Debbie Harry Blondie. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Alice Cooper photo 3by Mary Boukouvalas
The Pandemonium Tour Confirmed To Go Ahead With Alice Cooper and Blondie

Australia’s Pandemonium tour, due to start in Melbourne on April 20, is going ahead as previously stated and with a line-up change as also previously stated.

2 days ago
Alice Cooper at Rod Laver Arena on Friday 20 October 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Newcastle Scores Two Pandemonium Sideshows

Newcastle will host Pandemonium Festival bands across two nights of sideshows in April.

February 22, 2024
Alice Cooper photo by Ros O'Gorman
Alice Cooper Announces UK Tour With Glen Matlock and Primal Scream

Alice Cooper is touring the UK this October with Primal Scream and Sex Pistol Glen Matlock.

February 21, 2024
Suzi Quatro at One Electric Day Victor Harbour 5 November 2022
Suzi Quatro Wants Alice Cooper To Sing On Her Next Record

Suzi Quatro has 15 songs ready to record on her next album and she wants Alice Cooper to sing a duet with her on the record.

February 8, 2024
Alice Cooper at Rod Laver Arena on Friday 20 October 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Alice Cooper Has A Brand New Radio Show

Alice Cooper has returned to radio with 'Alice’s Attic'.

February 7, 2024
Alice Cooper at Rod Laver Arena on Friday 20 October 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Pandemonium Sydney Venue Moves To Homebush

The Pandemonium Festival in Sydney has been moved to Cathy Freeman Park in the Sydney Olympic Park precinct, to avoid conflict with ANZAC Day ceremonies.

February 6, 2024
Wayne Kramer Facebook profile pic
Wayne Kramer of MC5 Has Died At Age 75

Wayne Kramer, co-founder and guitarist for the legendary MC5, has died at the age of 75.

February 3, 2024