New Pandemonium Details With Reduced Pricing And Offers To Existing Ticket Holders - Noise11.com

The Pandemonium music festival will go ahead in Australia next week with Alice Cooper and Blondie but without Deep Purple and Placebo. As a result of the line-up changes, new offers have been made to compensate fans.

Here are the details:

TOUR DATES

Saturday, April 20: Caribbean Gardens, Melbourne

Tuesday, April 23: Alice Cooper, Blondie, Psychedelic Furs, Wolfmother side show

Entertainment Centre, Newcastle*

Thursday, April 25 (Anzac Day): Cathy Freeman Park – Sydney Olympic Park Precinct, Sydney

Saturday, April 27: Broadwater Parklands, Gold Coast (new venue)

Sunday, April 28: Eatons Hill Hotel, Brisbane (new venue)** Blondie not appearing

*Blondie will now share the stage with Alice Cooper, the Psychedelic Furs and Wolfmother in Newcastle on Tuesday April 23 from 6pm. New tickets will be allocated for Blondie’s Newcastle show (previously Monday, April 22)vand sent by Ticketek for Tuesday April 23.

FANS OF DEEP PURPLE

Deep Purple will not be performing at Pandemonium Festival later this month. Deep Purple are

eager to tour Australia in the future as their schedule permits.

FANS OF PLACEBO

Placebo are very disappointed to announce they will not now be performing at Pandemonium Festival in April in Australia. The band are very sad not to be able to play at this time but instead hope to come to Australia with their own shows at a later date

FANS OF DEAD KENNEDYS & GANG OF FOUR

Dead Kennedys and Gang of Four will not be performing at Pandemonium Festival later this month. Both acts hope to tour Australia in the future as their schedule permits.

PRICING CHANGE

The newly formatted Pandemonium Rocks festival dates will boast new and more affordable general admission ticket pricing of $190 per ticket. (Eatons Hill Hotel now at $165 GA, plus fees).

Existing Full Price General Admission ticket holders

(GA tickets purchased at full price excluding tickets purchased using any offers or promotions)

can choose one of the following three options:

– One complimentary GA ticket per full price ticket purchased to be added to their existing order.

OR

– A partial refund of $70, which is the difference of the initial price to the new price.

OR

– An exclusive Pandemonium hoodie valued at $100, not available at merchandise stands.

Details on our website soon.

All patrons, including VIP ticket holders will soon receive updated ticket information via Oztix with the above details and more.

**********

Our commitment to Wounded Heroes for Veterans Welfare in Sydney and Top Blokes Foundation in aid of Logan’s Legacy and Prevention of Juvenile Your Suicide Prevention remain in place.

Pandemonium Rocks 2024 not only delivers a day of iconic artists who are the soundtrack to our lives but also by proceeding supports our Australian artists, crews and music fans, the importance of supporting the Australian Festival scene right now has never been more important to ensure there is a future.

We truly love the support and understanding of our patrons in these tough economic times and are looking forward to seeing you all at the Pandemonium event of your choice.

Alice, Debbie, The Furs, Andrew, Brendan, The Royale’s and the Psycho’s are ready to rock, performing live and loud……don t miss out!

Tickets and Information for all events can be found at

www.pandemonium.rocks

